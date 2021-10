GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced Monday a new partnership between the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration and the Maryland Department of Health Division of Vital Records that will allow Maryland-born customers visiting select branches to request a certified copy of their birth certificate and have it printed onsite to provide as proof of identity to acquire a REAL ID. Those visiting the Baltimore City or Essex branches can request a certified copy of their birth certificate and have it printed onsite to provide as proof of identity to acquire a REAL ID ahead of the May 3,...

