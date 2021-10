City of Rockford Finance & Personnel Committee met Oct. 12. A. Notice of Emergency Repairs to the Buckbee Channel located near the corner of Wesleyan Avenue and 25th Street. Previously Konstruction Services had sent a quote and been awarded the job for repairing the same section of channel where the rip rap from a previous repair had washed away. Due to the use of this channel for stormwater conveyance it was determined that the repairs were needed on an emergency basis to ensure public safety and prevent further damage to the channel. The total cost of the repairs was $30,250.00. The funding source is CIP General Fund.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO