Scientific Games powers Golden Nugget launch in 3 US states

Gaming aggregator and content supplier Relax Gaming has launched its content in the Netherlands through a new partnership with Holland Casino. The state-owned gaming operator, which operates 14 land-based casinos in the Netherlands, gains access to Relax’s full range of over 2,000 casino games for its newly launched Playtech-powered iGaming site, as well as an extensive variety of content from third-party suppliers via the Silver Bullet and Powered by Relax platforms.

GAMBLING ・ 4 DAYS AGO