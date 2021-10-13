CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Scientific Games powers Golden Nugget launch in 3 US states

gamingintelligence.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York-listed supplier Scientific Games has powered the launch of Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s sports betting and iGaming platforms in three US states. Expanding its long-term partnership with the operator, Scientific Games has deployed its OpenBet sports technology in New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia, where the supplier has also integrated its OpenGaming content aggregration platform with the operator’s online casino.

www.gamingintelligence.com

Comments / 0

Related
casinobeats.com

Japan, Playtech, Scientific Games & the Netherlands: the week in numbers

Each week, CasinoBeats breaks down the numbers behind some of the industry’s most interesting stories. In our latest edition we look at a pair of divestments, MGM and Caesars targeting Japan, Saskatchewan’s online expansion, and Gamstop registrations. 1.2. Scientific Games detailed a definitive agreement alongside sports and entertainment group Endeavor,...
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

Scientific Games brings in Ted Hase to head up game design

New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier Scientific Games has appointed Ted Hase as senior vice president of game design. Hase brings more than 30 years of experience in creating and designing industry-leading games to the new role, most recently serving as senior vice president of research and development (R&D) at Aristocrat Technologies, where he was involved in games such as Tarzan, Buffalo Grand and The Walking Dead.
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

Scientific Games expands cashless gaming solutions with ACS PlayOn acquisition

New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier Scientific Games has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ACS's PlayOn cashless table game solution. The PlayOn cashless product line provides players with a seamless debit solution at live table games, and will be rebranded as AToM – Access To On Demand Money, as part of the Scientific Games portfolio.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Scientific Games overhauls its systems

Created in 1976, the Bally System from Scientific Games was one of the first slot-data systems and remains the most popular today in terms of its install base. SG is making its biggest investment ever into innovating and modernizing the system architecture and portfolio of products and services. According to...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
West Virginia State
gamingintelligence.com

Scientific Games wins Vermont Lottery systems contract

Scientific Games is set to take over as the systems supplier of the Vermont Lottery following a competitive selection process. The contract is for an initial ten-year term and will see Scientific Games provide the lottery operator with its AEGIS open architecture enterprise gaming system and a central communications network.
LOTTERY
Benzinga

Scientific Games Inks Technology Agreement With LOTTO Hessen

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) has finalized a technology agreement with its lottery partner LOTTO Hessen in Germany. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The company will launch its new SYMPHONY gaming systems technology, migrating the AEGIS gaming system it currently provides. Scientific Games will serve LOTTO...
LOTTERY
legalsportsreport.com

Nine VA Sportsbooks Live As Golden Nugget Launches Today

There are now nine online VA sportsbooks live after Golden Nugget Online launched Wednesday morning. Golden Nugget was one of three operators approved in March, along with Barstool Sportsbook and Bally Bet. Penn National‘s Barstool launched Aug. 10 but Bally Bet is still waiting. That launch is not expected until...
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

Big Time Gaming launches Pirate Pays Megaways

Evolution-owned games studio Big Time Gaming (BTG) has released its latest slot, Pirate Pays Megaways, which is initially available on an exclusive basis to Kindred Group’s Unibet brand. The new high-volatility, high seas adventure from Big Time Gaming features giant sea monsters, stacked wilds, mega-triggers and interactive bonus rounds. The...
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Hays
gamingintelligence.com

West Virginia iGaming wagers soar in September

West Virginia’s regulated sports betting and iGaming market nearly doubled compared to a year ago as total wagers reached $292.2m in September 2021. Total wagers for the five-week period ended 2 October increased by 92 per cent year-on-year, with wagers from the state’s growing iGaming market soaring 210 per cent to $232.1m.
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

LOTTO Hessen eyes expansion with new Scientific Games tech partnership

New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier Scientific Games has secured a new technology contract in Germany to modernize and expand LOTTO Hessen’s online offering. The supplier will deploy its new SYMPHONY gaming systems technology for the state lottery operator, migrating systems from its existing AEGIS gaming platform, while providing software support from its tech facility in Vienna, Austria.
LOTTERY
Street.Com

Burger King to Test Impossible Nuggets in Three States

Burger King is testing the new Impossible Nuggets made from plants at some of it restaurants, making it the first fast-food restaurant to feature the meatless nuggets on its menu. Burger King, which is part of the Restaurant Brands International Group (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report, will...
RESTAURANTS
gamingintelligence.com

Relax Gaming goes live with Holland Casino in Netherlands

Gaming aggregator and content supplier Relax Gaming has launched its content in the Netherlands through a new partnership with Holland Casino. The state-owned gaming operator, which operates 14 land-based casinos in the Netherlands, gains access to Relax’s full range of over 2,000 casino games for its newly launched Playtech-powered iGaming site, as well as an extensive variety of content from third-party suppliers via the Silver Bullet and Powered by Relax platforms.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scientific Games#Igaming#Opengaming#Sg Digital
gamingintelligence.com

Pragmatic Play expands Croatia presence with Supersport

IGaming content provider Pragmatic Play has taken its slot portfolio live with Croatian operator Supersport.hr. Supersport becomes the second operator in Croatia after Admiral to launch Pragmatic Play’s slots, including titles such as Starlight Princess, Sweet Bonanza, John Hunter and Big Bass Bonanza, and Wolf Gold. Alongside its slot portfolio,...
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

Detroit casinos see growth in September despite retail betting decline

Michigan’s three commercial casinos in Detroit have recorded a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in monthly aggregate revenue to $110.4m in September 2021. The revenue growth was a result of all casinos operating at just 15 per cent capacity in the comparable period last year due to Covid-19. Compared to September 2019, monthly aggregate revenue fell by 2 per cent.
DETROIT, MI
gamingintelligence.com

Entain continues to benefit from online growth in third quarter

Another solid online performance has helped Entain to achieve total net gaming revenue growth of 4 per cent in the third quarter of 2021, buoyed by strong growth in online sports betting. Entain’s total net gaming revenue (NGR) was 4 per cent higher than the same period a year ago...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
gamingintelligence.com

Napoleons Casinos warned over “unlimited gambling” promo

The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has upheld a complaint against A&S Leisure Group’s Napoleons Casinos for creating the impression that consumers could gamble without limits or restrictions at its venues. A post on the Napoleons-casinos.co.uk site in August stated on the home page, “Enjoy unlimited gambling in all of...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
gamingintelligence.com

BGC unveils new ‘Take Time To Think’ safer gambling campaign

Britain’s Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has launched a new campaign to promote safer gambling in the United Kingdom. The new ‘Take Time To Think’ campaign is aimed at encouraging customers to use the wide range of safer gambling tools offered by BGC members and replaces ‘When The Fun Stops, Stop’ as the regulated industry’s key safer gambling message.
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

Stanleybet signs up for Fast Track’s CRM platform

European betting and gaming operator Stanleybet Group has chosen Fast Track CRM to provide player engagement solutions for its online operations. Using Fast Track CRM’s real-time data feed will enable the operator to implement smarter retention strategies based on deeper insights into player behaviour, and to handle complex segmentation related to player gameplay and betting behaviours.
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

Michigan iGaming wagers top $100m for first time in September

Michigan’s regulated online sports betting and iGaming market hit a new monthly high in September as total gross receipts reached $126.1m. Buoyed by another record performance from the iGaming sector, total gross receipts from the state’s 14 licensed operators were up 11 per cent compared to the previous month. iGaming...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy