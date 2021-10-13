Scientific Games powers Golden Nugget launch in 3 US states
New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has powered the launch of Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s sports betting and iGaming platforms in three US states. Expanding its long-term partnership with the operator, Scientific Games has deployed its OpenBet sports technology in New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia, where the supplier has also integrated its OpenGaming content aggregration platform with the operator’s online casino.www.gamingintelligence.com
Comments / 0