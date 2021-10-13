CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sisal files for Milan IPO

gamingintelligence.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian lottery and gaming operator Sisal is aiming to go public through the listing of its shares in Milan. The CVC Capital Partners-owned operator, which is currently active in Italy, Morocco, Spain and Turkey, has applied for admission of its ordinary shares to the Mercato Telematico Azionario, which will soon be renamed Euronext Milan.

www.gamingintelligence.com

gamingintelligence.com

Esports Technologies eyes European expansion with new Malta base

New York-listed Esports Technologies is establishing a new office in Malta to manage its European iGaming operations. The Malta location will house the majority of the Esports Technologies team for European market operations following the company's €65m deal to acquire Aspire Global’s B2C brands. "Europe's esports engagement is on a...
BUSINESS

