Middle School Basketball Information

If you missed the 7/8th grade call out meeting please see Mr. Miller, Mr. Rossiano, or Mrs. Cordera to sign up. 7/8 tryouts will be held on 10/14 and 10/15 at the Middle School. 7th grade from 4:30-6:30 and 8th from 5:30-7:30. 6th grade boys will have a callout meeting...
Corry's middle school girls basketball team took control early on Monday and coasted to a 38-8 win over visiting North East. The Little Beavers led 11-1 after one quarter and 19-5 at the half. Grace Allen came out on fire scoring 16 of her 18 points in the first half....
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Laura Ouellette, Kim Eder and Penny Ward for the information in this story.) The 7th grade blue volleyball team could not win or sustain their lead despite good serving by several teammates in the first set and lost 23-25 to Monroe. Cecilia Delong had...
At left, Weatherford Middle School STUCO members collaborated with the student body to recognize janitors who work hard to keep the school safe and clean. From left, Jaylen Byrd, Turner Wells, Seumas Hawkins, Noah Wald, and Tucker Habekott. Provided.
October 7, 2021. Chelan WA. Chelan Middle School has announced four student-athletes of the month for September. Congratulations to Fernando Saucedo, Ximena Chavez, Leilani Fernandez-Avila, and Edwin Avila for being named September Student-Athletes of the Month for Chelan Middle School! Each student-athlete represents one of our athletic program core values of integrity, passion, accountability, and growth mindset.
Moshe Sikkel and Abbie Kim dominated the middle school division of the final PSS/NMA Cross Country Qualifier last Saturday at the old Saipan Country Club golf course behind Saipan Vegas. Saipan International School’s Sikkel finished first in the under-14 division after completing the 2-mile course in 9.43. He was followed...
Practices and tryouts for middle school early winter sports begin on Monday, October 18. Interested in participating on one of our teams? Please complete the steps below:. Register at the following link: HMS Early Winter Sign Up Form. Did you play a fall sport at HMS this year? If not,...
GMS Cross Country Smashes Personal Records in Miles City. Glasgow Middle School's cross country squad took advantage of a flat, fast course at the Miles City Town & Country Club to establish a number of season-best times, as they competed in one of the largest events of their fall season.
The visiting Bulldogs ran out to a 30–14 lead before East Columbus rallied back to tie the score 30–30. — Bladenboro returned the kickoff following the Hawks’ rally for a touchdown and a 36–30 lead with 2:41 left in the game. East Columbus drove for the tying score and the successful two-point conversion gave the Hawks the victory.
Burns, Charlotte and Dickson Middle all competed this past week for their conference championships. Burns was able to come out on top to defeat Harpeth Middle 16-14 while Charlotte won the MTAC championship 22-6 over McEwen. Dickson Middle battled but ultimately fell to EO Coffman 28-14.
Congratulations to both of our middle school cross country teams on a FANTASTIC season. Both the boys and girls team won the Greater South Shore Conference Tournament making both teams the conference championship. The boys and girls have been working hard all year, training over the summer, and working hard after school. Their hard work paid off! Congratulations and thank you to our coaches Chris York, Carrie Dwyer, and Jessica Kuechenberg as well.
Students at Glide high and middle schools will return to in-person instruction next week. Superintendent Mike Narkiewicz told News Radio 1240 KQEN the shift back will take place starting on Monday. Classes have been held via Comprehensive Distance Learning since September 28th due to a large number of students who were sick. At that time, Narkiewicz said absenteeism had been climbing with 35 percent of middle school and 25 percent of high school students out.
Obion County Middle School softball players were recognized following the county championship this week. Lake Road claimed the title with a 7-5 win, in extra innings, against Hillcrest. The All-Tournament team: Pictured: [kneeling] Natalie Barker (Black Oak), Kaile Hanks (Black Oak), KinLee Dean (Black Oak), Hartleigh Jo Cary (Hillcrest), Carson...
OLD FORT — The Norwalk Middle School boys and girls cross country teams won the Old Fort Cross Country Invitational on Oct. 2. Scoring 64 points, the girls team won the Invitational over Ottawa Hills (68 points) in the nine-team scored field of schools. Winning the race in a field...
Collinwood Middle School celebrated their annual Homecoming to fund the athletic programs in September. There were seven wonderful ladies in the homecoming court this year: Laney Benedict, Alleigh Beth Cantrelle, Brenleigh Hunt, Tessa Littrell, Haylee Perry, KaBreyia Riley, and Savannah Wilkins. This year, there was a tie for homecoming princess....
BOWLING GREEN- On Sunday, Sept 26, some middle school football players from Calloway County and Murray Middle Schools participated and competed in the Kentucky Middle School Football Association’s Regional Combine and Camp. Colin Winters of Murray Middle, Logan Smith and Caleb Collins of Calloway Middle were tested in combine skills such as the broad jump, the L-drill, shuttle run and the 40-yard dash. They also had the opportunity to compete with other middle-schoolers from across Kentucky in one-on-one drills and drills specific to their positions.
Mother Nature is having her way with the athletic schedule on Wednesday; but despite the middle school postponement, at least for now, Watauga High volleyball, boy's soccer and girl's tennis are still on as scheduled; Jake Lane comes up big for the Apps on the links; Catawba Valley volleyball picks up another Region 10 win. For more on these stories, and for more sports news, please click on the link below....
Congratulations to our girls middle school Cross Country runners on their big win at the Middle School Championship held at Ben Lippen. The team won with a low score of 24 points, beating Hammond School by 10 points. Evelyn Lawson- 1st Place. Braelyn Davis- 3rd Place. Madelyn Cathey- 4th Place.
Napsnet 1. Make academics a focus in your life. Studying takes time and effort. Get organized, ask for help and put forth effort aimed at improving your study habits now. The lessons taught in middle school are building blocks for high school and college. Starting good study habits now will help you later in life. It does take more effort to study and to become organized; however, academic success will make you feel good about yourself and make your parents smile. 2. If you are struggling, ask for help. Start by talking to the teacher. The guidance counselor generally has a list of tutors in the area. Some high school students need to complete community service hours to be in clubs or in honor societies. You may be able to get a free tutor. 3. Talk about assignments with friends. Discussing assignments with friends is another great way to study. This is very helpful when studying for novel tests. Friendly discussions about books help deepen understanding. 4. Make your own study guide. One great way to study is to make a list of the important information from a chapter and write it in your own words. Copy down any words that are written in bold or in italics. Look at chapter headings, section headings and review sections at the end of a chapter for other important information to add to your study guide. Merge this information with class notes. 5. Make study cards. On the front of a note card write the word or idea. On the back, write the definition or important information. Have a friend or parent ask you about the word and/or provide a definition. 6. Stay organized throughout the year. Place your items in the correct folder. If you are using a three-ring binder to keep papers organized, take the time to open the metal prongs and place them securely in it. If someone helps you organize your papers, take the time to continue putting everything in its place. 7. Dedicate a space for every class in your book bag. For every class, dedicate a binder, folder or notebook. There should be a place for class notes, handouts and homework assignments. Some of the larger binders can accommodate all classes. It is really a matter of personal choice; just keep papers separated by class. 8. Buy an agenda book and use it. Most students have an agenda book, but they don’t write anything in it. On Monday, write down all of the week’s assignments. Most teachers have them posted in the classroom. 9. Don’t wait until the last minute. Study a little every night instead of cramming late the night before the test. A good night’s sleep helps. Bleary eyes and a tired body do not. 10. Select a consistent place to study. Some people need total quiet while others can study well with music in the background (try classical music). The key is to find a comfortable place and study there regularly, such as the kitchen table, a desk, a favorite chair, bed, etc. Make sure it has adequate lighting and keep all your study supplies in reach. — NAPS.
