Yeaman’s designated an historical building

Yeaman’s has been designated a historical building due to the work of Lea Holtorf. Last Wednesday morning, October 6, a meeting was held at the Yeaman’s building on Main Avenue with owner Stuart Travis, Holtorf and her son, Victor, and several others. Holtorf is wanting to use one part of the building for her business, Dash About Shuttle, and wants to preserve the building as it was one of the first businesses in Akron, built in the late 1800s.