Lottery

KKCG and SAZKA Group bring in Pavel Turek to strengthen CSR

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCzech investment firm KKCG has named Pavel Turek as its new chief officer of CSR & Global Brand for KKCG Group and its SAZKA Group lottery division. Turek has over 25 years experience in motorsport, spending 17 seasons in Formula 1 and participating in more than 250 Grands Prix. Between...

WWD

L’Oréal USA Hires Marissa Pagnani McGowan as Chief Sustainability Officer for North America

Click here to read the full article. L’Oréal USA has tapped Marissa Pagnani McGowan as chief sustainability officer for North America. “Marissa brings to her sustainability work a passion for the power of partnerships and collective action,” said Stéphane Rinderknech, president and chief executive officer of L’Oréal USA and executive vice president of North America, in a statement.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection McGowan, who officially joins the company in November, will report to Rinderknech. “We aim to drive a complete transformation of our business — to be a leader and catalyst of change in...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Hexo names beverage executive Scott Cooper as CEO

Hexo Corp on Wednesday named beverage executive Scott Cooper its new president and CEO, two days after announcing the departure of founder and ex-CEO Sebastien St-Louis. Cooper currently works as CEO of Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and Hexo. Hexo Chairman Michael Munzar said Cooper's two decades of experience in consumer-packaged goods and his "success in launching and growing Truss' innovative portfolio to be the Canadian market leader in cannabis beverages, and experience working in the United States position him well to defend Hexo's position as a market leader in Canada," according to a statement. For an interim period not to exceed six months, Cooper will continue simultaneously in his current role as CEO of Truss Beverages to ensure a smooth transition for the business, the company said. Shares of Hexo are down 47.3% this year, compared to a rise of 1% by the Cannabis ETF .
BUSINESS
Tire Review

Hankook Receives Platinum Medal in EcoVadis CSR Assessment

Hankook Tire has earned the EcoVadis’ platinum medal rating in its 2021 assessment of corporate social responsibility (CSR). The platinum medal is only awarded to companies whose performance is within the top 1% of their industry sector, according to Hankook. EcoVadis’ 2021 assessment recognized Hankook Tire’s efforts to address clear and quantitative goals regarding its CSR commitment and its active participation in various initiatives for corporate sustainability. In addition, Hankook’s transparency of policies in each CSR category, such as human rights management, environment, public safety and health, contributed to its recognition among the top 1% in a field of 457 companies that manufacture rubber products worldwide, Hankook said.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Sophya CEO on $15 Million Fundraise, Growing the Workplace Metaverse

Virtual workspace platform Sophya just completed a $15 million funding round as people continue working from home due to the pandemic. CEO Vishal Punwani joined Cheddar’s “Closing Bell” to discuss its platform as a workplace metaverse and also talked about how the company will utilize the fundraise to grow the business.
BUSINESS
#Csr#Kkcg#Sazka Group#Czech#Formula#Mclaren#The Red Bull Air Race#Moto Gp#Wrc#Sailgp
Future Anthem partners Gamesys on player protection initiative

AI and game data specialist Future Anthem has joined forces with Gamesys to research the impact of casino games on player risk and safety. The landmark R&D initiative will analyse the extent to which markers of harm may be related to the games that players choose to play. Noting that...
GAMBLING
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Genesco Inc. Names CFO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 21, 2021: Genesco Inc. has named Thomas A. George as its SVP of finance and CFO. George previously served in an interim CFO position at the company since 2020. Before Genesco, George served as the CFO of Deckers Brands until 2018, which doubled its revenue during his tenure. George is expected to serve as CFO at Genesco until at least March 2024. Mimi E. Vaughn, board chair, president and CEO...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lottery
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
Variety

ZDF Enterprises Acquires Major Stake in ‘Unorthodox’ Producer Real Film – Global Bulletin

ACQUISITION Expanding on their already fruitful non-fiction partnership, ZDF Enterprises and Studio Hamburg Production Group have agreed to a closer working relationship in fiction production starting in January of next year, when ZDF Enterprises will acquire a 49% stake in Real Film, a Studio Hamburg subsidiary. The purchase is currently awaiting approval from German antitrust authorities. “I am pleased to now extend the excellent collaboration that already exists in the non-fictional area with the Studio Hamburg Production Group to the fictional genre,” said ZDFE president and CEO Fred Burcksen. “Real Film is a great addition to our investment portfolio in fiction programs....
BUSINESS
gamingintelligence.com

Swintt appoints new head of account management

Malta-based casino games developer Swintt has appointed Tanya Axisa as its new head of account management. Axisa brings extensive gaming industry experience to the role, having previously worked as both an account manager and senior account manager at BetSoft Games and Quickspin respectively. “Tanya arrives at Swintt with a wealth...
GAMBLING
routesonline.com

Air India purchase will bring new challenges for Tata Group

The government of India has finally found a buyer for Air India, with Tata Group selected to take over the flag carrier as expected. But although Tata has won the bidding contest, it will face many challenges in operating the airline as a viable business. The primary question will be...
LIFESTYLE
gamingintelligence.com

BtoBet powers Betta1’s Wazibet launch in Zambia

Aspire Global-owned sportsbook provider BtoBet has strengthened its presence in Zambia through a new agreement with Betta1’s Wazibet brand. Through its partnership with regional certified partner STM Gaming, BtoBet will provide its Neuron 3 platform for Wazibet’s launch in the country, alongside management and technology support. “The African market is...
GAMBLING
Jessica Robinson

7 reasons why adopting a CSR strategy is beneficial for small businesses

“Creating a strong business and building a better world are not two conflicting goals- they are both essential ingredients for long-term success.” - Bill Ford. Over the years, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has become a buzzword in the world of business. It is a type of business self-regulation, wherein companies take different initiatives to be socially accountable. The reason why businesses take different initiatives to support the environment, planet, its inhabitants and the society is that today’s customers are extremely concerned and interested in such subjects. According to a report, 77% of consumers are motivated to purchase from companies that are committed to making the world a better place, while 73% of investors state that efforts to improve the environment and society contribute to their investment decisions.
theedgemarkets.com

Grab Financial Group launches e-commerce store builder to bring small businesses online

SINGAPORE (Oct 21): Grab Financial Group (GFG) has launched GrabMerchant Commerce, a web store builder platform targeted at small and medium businesses across Southeast Asia. The pilot programme was launched in May in Singapore. Over 500 merchants have signed up, with businesses ranging from apparel, furniture, F&B to artisanal products.
ECONOMY
AFP

Revamped WeWork rises in Nasdaq debut

The office-sharing company WeWork made a strong Wall Street debut on Thursday, two years after a previous attempt disintegrated in spectacular fashion. Shares of the venture that's been revamped with new corporate leaders hovered at around $11.01, or six percent up, on Thursday afternoon, hours after jumping nearly 10 percent shortly after midday, giving it a market value of about $9 billion. The surge comes two days after shareholders from a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called BowX voted to merge with WeWork. Shares trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "We."
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Carolina Cotton Works Inc. Takes Sustainable Actions for a Better Planet

The U.S. cotton industry’s commitment to the environment has a strong regulatory framework: the U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol, a series of standards that farmers adhere to in the United States. The U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol underpins and veriﬁes U. S. cotton’s sustainability progress through sophisticated data collection and independent third-party veriﬁcation. Precision agriculture is important today to ensure planet-friendly crops that are environmentally friendly and maintain the highest quality. That is why Carolina Cotton Works, Inc., founded in 1995, has continued to reinvest in itself through changing times by diversifying its capabilities through technology, experience and innovation. They are...
AGRICULTURE
Cheddar News

Beverage Maker Vita Coco Goes Public on Nasdaq

Coconut water company Vita Coco officially made its debut on Nasdaq as a publicly-traded company on Thursday. Mike Kirban, co-CEO and co-founder, joined Cheddar to discuss the IPO and how he got the business off the ground, eventually turning it into the nation's leading coconut water brand. "Vita Coco itself is one of the fastest-growing beverages in the beverage aisle today, and it's becoming a household staple across the U.S., Europe, and even China," he said.
ECONOMY

