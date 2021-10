West Virginia's general revenue collections were nearly $85 million higher than predictions for the month of September, Gov. Jim Justice announced on Friday. "We're almost numb to good news about our revenue numbers now, but a whopping surplus like this ought to be the number one thing that we think about," Justice said in a statement. "It really takes a lot of good work by lots of people, pitching a near-perfect game, and I couldn't be more proud."

INCOME TAX ・ 13 DAYS AGO