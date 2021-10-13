CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Texas, PA

Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy with a few showers today

By Katie Vossler
KLTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s cloudy and warm this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Expect a breezy day with south and southeast winds gusting to 15 and 20 mph. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible today but better rain chances are in the forecast for this evening and overnight starting in the northwestern counties of East Texas. Showers and thunderstorms will then be off and on throughout much of the day tomorrow with the possibility of some heavy rainfall at times. Chances for rain start to decrease tomorrow night with only a slight chance along the cold front that arrives Friday. Expect clearing skies by Friday evening with breezy northwesterly winds behind the front. Sunny and much cooler this weekend with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s.

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Texas, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kltv Ktre
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Saab Story: Maduro ally appears in court on graft charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy