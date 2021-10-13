Roy Lee Barcheers passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Durant, Okla., at the age of 76. Roy was born on March 15, 1945 in Boswell, Okla., to BR and Rosa Lee (Satterfield) Barcheers. After high school graduation, Roy proudly served his country in the United States Navy for four years and was Honorably Discharged on Dec. 23, 1966. He married Rita E. Jones on Oct. 11, 1969 at County Line Church and to this union they were blessed with three children. They would have celebrated 52 years of marriage on Oct. 11, 2021. He has been a lifelong resident of Choctaw County and he worked as a welder and iron worker. He loved to preach and spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. He enjoyed preaching, hunting, fishing, being a cowboy and country boy and he dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren.