Now at Toolfarm, Pitch Innovations Fluid Pitch. Give your MIDI keyboard a Smarter Pitch bend Wheel + the Micro Tuning Edge + MPE Capabilities!. Fluid Pitch is an innovative next-generation MIDI Pitch bend system for all musicians using any standard MIDI keyboard. Give your MIDI keyboard a Smarter Pitch bend Wheel + the Micro Tuning Edge + MPE capabilities. Fluid Pitch introduces the World’s first Scale-Locked-Pitch-Bend system powered by a MIDI to MPE upscale engine. Now musicians no longer have to think about which scale or where they are using the pitch bend wheel, it always takes you to the right note! Play any style of music with unparalleled ease and boost your confidence on stage, without the need to buy any new keyboard or going through a new learning curve. Now experience Fluid pitch bending, Polyphonic pitch bending, Access MPE synths, Micro-tune individual notes, and open new dimensions in Music productions.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO