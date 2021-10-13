CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IAEA and IsDB Explore Expanding their Collaboration

By José Otárola-Silesky
International Atomic Energy Agency
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding on their successful collaboration to improve cancer control and expand women’s access to effective, safe and sustainable cancer prevention, diagnostics and treatment services, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the IAEA are exploring ways to grow their partnership. At a meeting on the margins of the 65th IAEA General Conference last month, Hayat Sindi, Senior Advisor in Science, Technology and Innovation for the President of the IsDB and Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi assessed the status of projects carried out together, and discussed steps to enhance the partnership and identify new areas of collaboration.

www.iaea.org

#Iaea#Breast Cancer#Isdb#Nuclear Technology#Cancer Treatment
