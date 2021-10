ControlUp’s New Remote DX and Scoutbees Solutions to be Available from VMware for Horizon VDI and DaaS Customers. ControlUp, the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience management, is excited to announce VMware will resell ControlUp’s new digital employee experience management solutions, making them available to VMware Horizon customers. ControlUp Remote DX and Scoutbees solutions provide Horizon customers with a unique window into remote workers’ local area networks, and perform synthetic testing to spot potential problem areas before they result in employee frustration and hamper productivity.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO