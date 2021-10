Aberdeen scored just enough points to edge Tumwater 94-92 in a Senior Night victory on Wednesday at the Grays Harbor YMCA in Hoquiam. Bobcats junior Litzy Orona led the way for Aberdeen with two victories — in the 200 yard individual medley (2:36.66) and in the 100 yard backstroke (1:09.54) — as the Bobcats won seven of the meet’s 12 events.