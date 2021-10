A former local probation and parole officer has been charged with official misconduct for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a woman he was supposed to be supervising. A criminal summons for first-degree official misconduct alleges 43-year old Dan Bowerson of Indian Mound, Tennessee was working as a probation officer for the Commonwealth of Kentucky between December of 2019 and May of 2020 when he engaged in “a sexual and personal relationship with a female probationer he was assigned to supervise in violation of Kentucky law and the requirements of his position with the Department of Corrections.”

INDIAN MOUND, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO