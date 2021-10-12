CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya Talks Style, Career, Life

Cover picture for the articleZendaya sat down with InStyle for the Best Dressed issue and opened up about how her legendary style is “an extension” of her acting. “I think about red carpets as having their own characters and narratives. We build a little story for all the looks,” Zendaya shared. “It's like an extension of my acting career in a weird way—you just pop this wig on or whatever it is. Clothes sometimes are very emotional, so I get to embody these different facets—maybe they're of myself, or maybe they're alter egos. But I get to meet these different women through clothes.”

Zendaya Discusses Red Carpet Outfits: 'We Build A Little Story For All The Looks'

Zendaya opened up about her red carpet outfits including the one she wore during her first movie premiere at the age of 14. "When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target. And I thought I was fly. I felt cool," she told InStyle during an interview Tuesday. "To this day, I think that’s really all that matters. Then you know you’re doing the right thing."
Zendaya talks potential 'Dune' sequel, what she admires about Tom Holland

Zendaya's new film Dune isn't out for another week, but she's already ready for a sequel. Opening up to InStyle magazine, the 25-year-old actress revealed, "We'll see how the first [movie] goes, but I'm ready to do a second." "Whenever they call, I'm here," she continued. "[Co-star] Timothée [Chalamet] is...
Tom Holland Gushes Over Girlfriend Zendaya After 'Dune' Red Carpet — See Flirty Comment

Tom Holland just shared an adorable message for his girlfriend, Zendaya, after she stunned on the ‘Dune’ red carpet. See what he had to say about his sweetheart!. Following the Dune movie premiere in London, Tom Holland, 25, shared a sweet and simple tribute to his love, Zendaya, 25, on Instagram. “Dune 😍” the actor captioned his post, which showed Zendaya looking sultry and stylish in a black-and-white shot from the movie’s UK debut which took place on Monday, Oct. 18. Although Tom’s post didn’t share any details about the forthcoming sci-fi flick, it did get attention special fan — his girlfriend Zendaya, who simply commented on the post with an emotional, watery-eyed emoji showing her appreciation.
Zendaya
Tom Holland
David Bowie
Law Roach Already Styled Zendaya in New Loewe

Celebrity stylists are proving they have more power than most US Senators. At the 2021 Women in Film's Annual Award Ceremony, Zendaya wore a look straight from Loewe's Spring 2022 runway held just five days before at Paris Fashion Week. The cotton gown, complete with a golden abstract breast plate, was look 15 in Creative Director Jonathan Anderson's latest ready-to-wear collection. Paired with classic Christian Louboutin heels and fresh-faced makeup, Zendaya won the red carpet.
Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya talk highly anticipated 'Dune' premiere

CHICAGO - "Dune," widely considered to be one of the greatest science fiction novels ever written, is getting a faithful big screen adaptation on the big screen this weekend – and stars two of the most popular actors on the planet, Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet. Based on the legendary 1965...
Zendaya wears harness made of chains for 'Dune' promo

Zendaya is all armored up. The actress, 25, is continuing to embrace her inner soldier while promoting “Dune,” most recently rocking a backless Vivienne Westwood harness top made entirely from draped chains at a London photocall for the film on Sunday. Styled by Law Roach, the star paired the breastplate...
Zendaya Talks Inclusion in Hollywood at WIF Honors: 'When You Open the Door, Your Job Is to Jam It Open for Other People to Come In'

Women In Film, Los Angeles hosted its first fundraising event since 2019 following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Formerly named the Crystal + Lucy Awards, the WIF Honors: Trailblazers of the New Normal gala was held on Wednesday night at the recently opened Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. Ahead of entry, all attendees were required to provide proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID-19 test administered less than 72 hours prior to the event.
Giuseppe Santamaria Talks 10 Years of Street Style & How It Can Be Saved

Even before Covid-19 and lives lived in lockdown, street style galleries were beginning to feel a little same-same. But if the past few months are anything to go by, the looks – especially those coming out New York, London and Paris — have been much bolder and more expressive. Maybe it’s the result of people having spent so much time indoors now itching to let out pent-up self-expression? Pair that with the new guard of snappers like Alexandre Gaudin and Adam Katz Sinding, and the genre might be poised for a return to glory.
Zendaya Talking About Dune Dance Parties Is The 2021 Version Of Lady Gaga's Viral A Star Is Born Story

The cast of Dune has been hyping the Denis Villeneuve movie for like two years now. Filming actually took place on the film way back in 2019 with the expectation the movie would come out in 2020. Then Covid hit, and the rest has been history. It’s also meant the cast has had to continue to hype the big screen retelling of Frank Herbert’s famous novel. For Zendaya, this has meant an awful lot of talk about dance parties, and it's totally reminding me of Lady Gaga’s famously repeated “one person” quote when A Star Is Born released.
