Industry News: Scream, Netflix, Mark Hamon and More!

LUMIERE FESTIVAL PAYS TRIBUTE TO CAMPION, TANAKA: Lyon, France is gearing up for the Lumiere Film Festival, which will honor the work of Jane Campion. The 13th annual festival celebrates heritage and contemporary cinema in crowded theaters across the city. According to Variety, visitors will be able to hit 440 screenings, ranging from black and white classics by the likes of Luis Buñuel (“Un Chien Andalou,” 1929), Sergueï Eisenstein (“Strike”, 1925) and Julien Duvivier (“La Belle Equipe,”1936) to premieres of highly anticipated films including Campion’s “The Power of the Dog”, Paolo Sorrentino‘s “The Hand of God” and Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s “The Lost Daughter” – all Netflix pics that will be presented by the directors themselves in Lyon. It will also include six films never seen before in France by Japanese star actress-turned-filmmaker Kinuyo Tanaka.
