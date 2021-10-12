CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry News: Scream, Netflix, Mark Hamon and More!

By Entertainment News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCREAM DROPS TRAILER: Scream, the 2022 movie that brings back O.G. stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, plus newbies Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega has released its first trailer. Wes Craven‘s first Scream was released 25 years ago and deconstructed horror tropes. This fifth installment will hit theaters January 14th.

There is a pantheon for over-the-top screen performances, one that dates back to the silent era and has room for everyone from an unmasked Lon Chaney to a covered-in-bees Nicolas Cage. In the center of this Hall of Fame, however, sits a French actress, her pale blue eyes widened, her head tilted and her mouth opened as if she’s about to scream. The rest are in awe of her, and give her a wide berth; she appears to be a woman not on the verge of a nervous breakdown but deep into an-already-in-progress one. You could point to a number...
Industry News: Bobby Flay, Steve Carell, Riverdale + More!

BOBBY FLAY LEAVING FOOD NETWORK: Variety is reporting that celebrity chef Bobby Flay is set to leave Food Network after 27 years. Sources tell the outlet that he walked away after talks on a new contract broke down. His current contract is set to expire at the end of this year, at which time Flay will exit.
Get ready to Scream. The first trailer for Scream 5 is here and it is terrifying. The revival of the slasher franchise brings back original stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox to help a new group of teens stalked by a new Ghostface killer. Scream 5 will be...
Industry News: Hallmark, Hotel Transylvania, Riverdale + More

'DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES' STARS REUNITE FOR HALLMARK MOVIE: Desperate Housewives stars James Denton and Teri Hatcher will reunite for the Hallmark holiday movie A Kiss Before Christmas. It will be the first time the pair has worked together since the ABC drama ended in 2012. 'HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 4' TO PREMIERE ON...
Review: Netflix’s Squid Game truly hits the mark on the head

Echo columnist Marie White makes her writing debut covering Netflix's brand new hit show, Squid Games. Finally, a series that seems fresh and new with a scary twist just in time for the spooky season. Released on Sept. 17, Squid Game quickly became a top 10 Netflix show and is still sitting pretty on the charts.
Industry News: SATC, House of the Dragon, Peacemaker and More!

SATC REBOOT SET FOR DECEMBER: Sex and the City will return in December, HBO Max revealed. Sarah Jessica Parker said in a behind-the-scenes snippet: “Shooting, as we speak, the next chapter of Sex and the City — or as we like to call it, And Just Like That — with some beloved friends. But in the meantime.” The new series follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”
Ghostface Is Back To Terrorize Neve Campbell Once More In New 'Scream' Trailer

The technology has changed ― but the bloodlust is still apparent ― in “Scream,” the upcoming fifth movie in the horror franchise of the same name. Viewers got a first look at the hotly anticipated film, due out in January, with the release of a new trailer Tuesday. Fans of the 1996 original will likely be pleased to see actors David Arquette, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox reprising their roles, alongside newcomers including Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid.
One of the most hotly anticipated movies on the horizon, the Scream franchise returns to theaters on January 14, 2022. The filmmaking team this time around includes directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, as well as producer Chad Villella, the three members of the filmmaking group known as Radio Silence (Ready or Not, V/H/S, Southbound).
Jake Gyllenhaal On Antoine Fuqua Netflix Film ‘The Guilty’: 69 Million Households, No. 1 In 91 Countries

Netflix selectively reveals viewing information when the results are good. More and more stars are pressing the issue, like Kevin Hart did on Fatherhood and Ryan Murphy on Ratched. Such is the case this morning with Jake Gyllenhaal, divulging the stats on The Guilty, the movie he made in lockdown with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. According to Gyllenhaal, the film — shot over 11 days, with Fuqua working from a trailer after someone in his circle tested positive for Covid — will be seen in 69 million households in its first four weeks, and has been the streamer’s top movie in 91 countries. Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher with a sketchy past who tries to help a woman kidnapped by her husband, leaving her children in danger. Pic opened limited in theaters September 24, and on Netflix beginning October 1. It’s a Nic Pizzolato-scripted remake of the Danish film Den Skyldige. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)
The horror genre is notorious for having some of the worst sequels to ever grace the big screen. Most of the time, these sequels are studio-driven cash-grabs that fail to live up to the original film and quickly dash the hopes of eager fans. But sometimes, just sometimes, a sequel to a horror hit is great. And on this episode of The Playlist Podcast, a George A. Romero classic, an iconic slasher, and maybe Sam Raimi’s most ridiculous film are all discussed as some of the best horror sequels of all time.
Industry News: Lumiere Festival, Claire Foy, Nature Documentaries and More!

LUMIERE FESTIVAL PAYS TRIBUTE TO CAMPION, TANAKA: Lyon, France is gearing up for the Lumiere Film Festival, which will honor the work of Jane Campion. The 13th annual festival celebrates heritage and contemporary cinema in crowded theaters across the city. According to Variety, visitors will be able to hit 440 screenings, ranging from black and white classics by the likes of Luis Buñuel (“Un Chien Andalou,” 1929), Sergueï Eisenstein (“Strike”, 1925) and Julien Duvivier (“La Belle Equipe,”1936) to premieres of highly anticipated films including Campion’s “The Power of the Dog”, Paolo Sorrentino‘s “The Hand of God” and Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s “The Lost Daughter” – all Netflix pics that will be presented by the directors themselves in Lyon. It will also include six films never seen before in France by Japanese star actress-turned-filmmaker Kinuyo Tanaka.
SCREAM (2022) Virtual Set Visit Report: Franchise Newcomers Discuss Joining the Series Veterans and More in the Latest SCREAM Entry

As mentioned in my piece earlier today, Scream (2022) is my most anticipated film for next year, so I was thrilled to be able to participate in a virtual set visit for Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s latest entry in the franchise. During the press event, Daily Dead joined a group of journalists to chat with all the newbies that we’ll be meeting in Woodsboro for Scream (2022), including Kyle Gallner, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Melissa Barrera, and Sonia Ammar.
Industry News: You, Ted Lasso, Halloween Kills + More!

NETFLIX RENEWS 'YOU' FOR SEASON 4: Netflix has renewed You for a fourth season just days ahead of Season 3’s October 15th debut. The streamer made the announcement on Wednesday (Oct. 13th) in a promo featuring clips of the show’s first two seasons. TONI COLLETTE JOINS 'MAFIA MAMA': Toni Collette...
Industry News: Robin Williams, Bo Burnham, The Batman + More!

ROBIN WILLIAMS WANTED 'HARRY POTTER' ROLE: Robin Williams wanted to be in the Harry Potter films. Director Chris Columbus told Total Film that the Oscar Winner wanted to play Professor Remus Lupin, who makes his first appearance in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. However, Columbus had to break it to Williams that the franchise was not interested in casting any American actors.
