CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

UPDATE: Berenberg Starts Berkeley Lights (BLI) at Buy, Sees 100% Upside

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Berenberg analyst Guarav Goparaju initiates coverage on Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) with a Buy rating and a price target of $42.00. The analyst commented, "BLI...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) at Buy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari initiates coverage on GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $103.00. The analyst commented, "We are initiating coverage of GXO with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Starts Velo3D Inc. (VLD) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst James Ricchiuti initiates coverage on Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Luxfer Holdings plc (LXFR) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE: LXFR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.5 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts Roivant Sciences (ROIV) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Dennis Ding initiates coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bli#Berenberg Starts#Berkeley Lights Lrb#Tam
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Upgrades TechnipFMC (FTI) to Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Ian Macpherson upgraded TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stephens Upgrades Heartland Financial (HTLF) to Overweight

Stephens analyst Terry McEvoy upgraded Heartland Financial (NASDAQ: HTLF) from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $60.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Starts First Watch (FWRG) at Market Perform

Cowen analyst Andrew Charles initiates coverage on First Watch (NASDAQ: FWRG) with a Market Perform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Upgrades The RealReal Inc. (REAL) to Outperform

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler upgraded The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) PT Lowered to $15 at Cowen on FiberCel Setback

Cowen analyst Joshua Jennings lowered the price target on Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) to $15.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Entegris Inc (ENTG) PT Raised to $151 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho raised the price target on Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) to $151.00 (from $131.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Barclays Starts Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL) at Overweight

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer initiates coverage on Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Amplitude Inc (AMPL) at Buy

UBS analyst Taylor McGinnis initiates coverage on Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Science 37 (SNCE) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee initiates coverage on Science 37 (NASDAQ: SNCE) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Berenberg Upgrades ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK) to Buy

Berenberg analyst Stuart Gordon upgraded ARAMARK Holdings (NYSE: ARMK) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Starts Decibel Therapeutics Inc (DBTX) at Outperform

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Baird analyst Jack Allen initiates coverage on Decibel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DBTX) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $21.00. The analyst comments "Decibel's diverse otology pipeline provides a number...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Truist Securities Starts Squarespace (SQSP) at Buy

Truist Securities analyst Naved Khan initiates coverage on Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Truist Securities Starts Clarus (CRXT) at Buy

Truist Securities analyst Gregory Fraser initiates coverage on Clarus (NASDAQ: CRXT) with a Buy rating and a price target of $10.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Clarus click here. For more ratings news on Clarus click here. Shares of Clarus closed at $4.10 yesterday.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Berenberg Starts Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) at Hold

Berenberg analyst Connor Siversky initiates coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JMP Securities Starts MacroGenics (MGNX) at Market Outperform

JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan initiates coverage on MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) with a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $39.00. The analyst comments "MGNX is a $1.2B MC commercial-stage biotechnology company developing antibody-based therapeutics focused on oncology. Leveraging its antibody expertise, MacroGenics is actively developing next-generation technologies, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) and bispecific antibodies, that are quickly becoming key pillars in immuno-oncology. We believe progress with key assets flotetuzumab and MGC018 in the company's pipeline will unlock value in the near-term."
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy