UPDATE: Berenberg Starts Berkeley Lights (BLI) at Buy, Sees 100% Upside

JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan initiates coverage on MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) with a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $39.00. The analyst comments "MGNX is a $1.2B MC commercial-stage biotechnology company developing antibody-based therapeutics focused on oncology. Leveraging its antibody expertise, MacroGenics is actively developing next-generation technologies, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) and bispecific antibodies, that are quickly becoming key pillars in immuno-oncology. We believe progress with key assets flotetuzumab and MGC018 in the company's pipeline will unlock value in the near-term."
