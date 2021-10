WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The suspect at Turkey Ranch Rd. has been taken to the hospital following a tense standoff with law enforcement. The incident began when Wichita County deputies responded to a call at around that said a male subject had cut his arm in an attempted suicide at around 1:45 p.m. When deputies arrived, the man allegedly began to fire shots in their direction from the house. Our on-scene reporters confirmed that they could hear the gunfire at around 2 p.m.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO