Third-quarter profits beat forecasts at JP Morgan

By Abigail Townsend
 5 days ago

JP Morgan Chase & Co reported better-than-expected quarterly numbers on Wednesday, after the Wall Street bank reduced the amount put aside to cover bad loans and corporate activity strengthened. Dow Jones I.A. 19:10 15/10/21. JP Morgan Chase & Co. $166.62. 19:10 15/10/21. 1.93%. $3.15. Third-quarter reported revenues were $29.6bn, against...

www.sharecast.com

