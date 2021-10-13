CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Pushed JP Morgan's Earnings Higher This Quarter?

Cover picture for the articleShares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are slightly higher during premarket trading Wednesday after the investment bank reported better than expected earnings. CEO Jamie Dimon said in the company's earnings release, "Combined debit and credit card spend was up 26%." Suggesting that consumer spending remains strong. Dimon also added that the company's credit card loan portfolio grew modestly due to stabilization in payment rates, which likely means that more people are carrying balances on their credit cards after several rounds of stimulus checks helped reduce household debt.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jp Morgan#Debit And Credit#Net Interest Income#Credit Card#Jpmorgan Chase#Driver Credit Reserve#M A
