Everything you need to know about the 2021-22 NHL season

By Sarah Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Ovechkin, at the age of 36, is 164 goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky for the NHL record of 894 goals. That’s still a couple of years away, but Ovechkin’s first goal of this season will tie him for fifth all-time with Marcel Dionne at 731. After that come Brett Hull at 741 and Jaromir Jagr at 766, with only Gordie Howe (801) and Gretzky after that. If Ovechkin isn’t third all-time by the end of the season, it’s bad news for the Capitals.

