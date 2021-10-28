CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $99,900

Quad-Cities Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Price. Moline, IL. Real Estate. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1.5 story home with attached...

qctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moline, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
City
Moline, IL
Moline, IL
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedroom Home#Tmi Home Warranty
The Associated Press

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won’t be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy