CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

How to dress warmly for winter

Beatrice Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we head into the colder months of the year, we share some tips on how to dress for the changing seasons in order to stay warm.

beatricedailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Flat Shoes Are Back! Here Are 5 Styles We’re Wearing This Autumn

For some, the high heel is a tool of the patriarchy and a symbol of hypersexualisation. For others, it is simply a shoe that becomes uncomfortable five minutes into wearing it. Controversial reputation aside though, most fashion lovers can agree that the high heel is a feat of engineering. Coming in every colour, shape and style imaginable, heels are often regarded as the most imaginative footwear out there.
APPAREL
95.5 KLAQ

Time To Pull Out Your Warm Winter Clothes Or Is It Too Soon?

Last week the temperature dipped down and El Pasoans started bringing out their sweaters and wondering if its time to switch out their closet. Last week, El Paso went through an unseasonally chilly couple of days and El Pasoans were wondering if we were going to be seeing winter come a few weeks early. But sadly, no, the weather is heating up again and we could see temperatures in the low 90s as soon as this weekend. Now those of us who have been reaching into the deepest parts of our closets for our hoodies and sweaters are wondering if we should still wait a few weeks before bringing them back out.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

The 10 best winter coats for kids to keep them warm this winter

It’s just about time to get all bundled up. And with that, means the most adorable pom-pom hats, mittens and winter coats for kids. Though adorable ruffled swimsuits and cool-patterned swim trunks may make for cute photo ops, we’re turning the page to the cooler months. Think snowman building, sledding...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com

How to dress for a fall music festival

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For festival-goers, fall is one of the best times of the year to enjoy artists and bands at events like Suwannee Hulaween and Desert Daze. And, since weather can be just as unpredictable as the artist lineup, you want to be prepared and comfortable for whatever Mother Nature throws during the festival. From top to bottom, here are the top picks for jackets, hiking boots, waist bags and face coverings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The Best Winter Coats to Help You Stay Warm While Looking Cool

As winter inches closer and closer to becoming a reality, now is an excellent time to sit down and take stock about whether or not you’ve got the proper coat to keep warm when those frigid temperatures finally roll into town. The key to finding a good winter coat is getting something that’s not only warm (look for dense fabrics like wool or even down), but will also provide some protection against rain or snow too. Furthermore, with so many great options, why not reach for something that’s stylish too? Regardless of how you want to look and feel this winter,...
APPAREL
collegecandy.com

How To Dress For Your Body Type

We all know the struggle. Looking through magazines and scrolling through social media to see models wearing the cutest outfits. However, when you put on the same thing, it looks completely different. It makes you feel like there’s something wrong with your body. If nobody has told you yet, your body is not the problem! The model simply has a different body type than you. This is why it is key to dress for your body type, not others. Follow this guide for the inside scoop to feeling confident in what you wear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

10 best bedsheets to stay warm for fall and winter 2021

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. As the...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Thrillist

Top-Rated Outdoor Blankets That Will Keep You Warm in the Wild all Winter

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Chilly temps are slowly creeping in, which means your outdoor adventures...
SHOPPING
Simplemost

This Heated House Keeps Outdoor Pets Warm In The Winter

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. When the temperatures start to plummet, we can put on warm coats and scarves...
PETS
Autoweek.com

Car-Themed Winter Hats to Keep Your Noggin Warm

We love all kinds of car-themed clothes here at the Gear Team, and since temps are starting to drop, we had to include winter hats. They're great for keeping your head warm and repping your favorite brand in a chilly January garage or out at a snowy rally. We scoped out Amazon to find a winter hat for every kind of car fan—hopefully you'll find one you like.
APPAREL
KXAN

Dressing In Fall Layers For Warm Days & Cool Nights With Style Done Easy

Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy highlighted local boutique Urban Chic and the offerings it has for dressing in layers for fall weather. Start with shorter base layer pieces (a little black dress or faux leather shorts) and add pieces on top to warm up. A western-inspired cut-out shawl and...
APPAREL
Telegraph

The best statement cardigans to keep you warm this autumn and winter

Cardigans have long been synonymous with your grandmother's wardrobe - but it might be time to think again. The former outcast has put aside its frumpy past and has now come back with a bang. From chunky knit to explosions of colour, there is a cardie to suit everyone's style...
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

These Warm, Richly Hued Rugs Are Perfect for Ushering in Fall and Winter

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve been feeling it. You’ve been feeling it. A change in the air that can only mean one thing: Fall is in full swing. Whether it’s turned crisp where you live or bright-yellow leaves are currently covering your backyard, you may be feeling inspired to change your interior surroundings for fall, and soon, winter.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

4 Cute and Comfy adidas Outfits to Wear This Fall

Fall is officially here, which means it’s time to swap out your breezy sundresses and strappy sandals for some warmer pieces. And, if you’ve taken one glimpse at your closet to realize it’s currently in need of a major update, adidas has you covered with tons of stylish options for the season. Among its fall ’21 offerings, you’ll find everything from plush tracksuits to lightweight bombers and long-sleeved dresses to help you nail a cool street style aesthetic. Meanwhile, when temperatures really dip, you can reach for the brand’s equally coveted yet heftier alternatives like insulated puffer jackets, thick hoodies and...
APPAREL
In Style

This Cropped Puffer Jacket Is the Most Stylish Way to Stay Warm This Winter

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Now that fall is here and winter isn't far behind, it's almost time to break out your coziest sweaters, most comfortable boots, and of course, your warmest jacket. And while you may not think a toasty winter coat can be both functional and fashionable, Alo Yoga is here to change your mind. The brand, which is well-known for its activewear, offers a variety of jackets, including puffers, fleeces, hoodies, and more. We found one shopper-loved puffer coat that recently got restocked after being sold out online — just in time for fall and winter.
APPAREL
Popular Mechanics

The Best Indoor Fireplaces to Warm Up to This Winter

A wood-burning stove is a luxurious feature for your living space, but not every home is able to have a real chimney and built-in firebox. However, you can still enjoy the warmth and ambiance of a cozy fire with the help of an indoor fireplace. There are a wide range...
HOME & GARDEN
nonpareilonline.com

Stargazing: Dressing warm for autumn stargazing

While at a star party for some school kids recently, I couldn’t help but feel a bit sympathetic about their comfort in the very cool evening air. Being out from 7:30 to about 11 p.m., the temperatures dropped into the low- to mid-40s and I was certain a good many of the participants at the outing were beginning to feel the coolness.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy