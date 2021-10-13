“Saving Art”: Fall 2021 Art History Association lecture series kicks off Oct. 21

The Preservation Society of Newport County will host its 2021 Fall Lecture Series, Maker and Muse: Sculpting the Gilded Age, beginning October 7. This series of three lectures will examine how the figurative art of the late 19th and early 20th centuries was shaped not only by the sculptors themselves but also by their models and muses. The first two lectures will be held live at Rosecliff and will also be accessible via Zoom. The third lecture will be via Zoom only.

NEWPORT COUNTY, RI ・ 11 DAYS AGO