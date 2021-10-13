“Saving Art”: Fall 2021 Art History Association lecture series kicks off Oct. 21
All are welcome to a new series of virtual lectures organized by the SUNY New Paltz Art History Association, one of the longest-running student clubs on campus. The theme of this year’s talks – which will be held on Oct. 21, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 – is “Saving Art: Conservation, Ethics, and Activism.” All three guest speakers are New York City-based professionals and educators working in art history and conservation.sites.newpaltz.edu
Comments / 0