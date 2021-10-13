CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Paltz, NY

“Saving Art”: Fall 2021 Art History Association lecture series kicks off Oct. 21

newpaltz.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll are welcome to a new series of virtual lectures organized by the SUNY New Paltz Art History Association, one of the longest-running student clubs on campus. The theme of this year’s talks – which will be held on Oct. 21, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 – is “Saving Art: Conservation, Ethics, and Activism.” All three guest speakers are New York City-based professionals and educators working in art history and conservation.

sites.newpaltz.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
newportthisweek.com

Preservation Society Announces 2021 Fall Lecture Series

The Preservation Society of Newport County will host its 2021 Fall Lecture Series, Maker and Muse: Sculpting the Gilded Age, beginning October 7. This series of three lectures will examine how the figurative art of the late 19th and early 20th centuries was shaped not only by the sculptors themselves but also by their models and muses. The first two lectures will be held live at Rosecliff and will also be accessible via Zoom. The third lecture will be via Zoom only.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
The Daily Collegian

Scholar of Asian and Asian American art to give Dickson Lecture

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — ShiPu Wang, Coats Endowed Chair in the Arts and Professor of Art History at the University of California, Merced, will give a lecture, "'Other' as Method: Rediscovering Transracial and Transcultural Alliances in American Modernism,” as part of the Penn State Department of Art History’s Dickson Lecture Series at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21, via Zoom (register here).
UNIVERSITY, FL
scranton.edu

Fall Lecture in the Humanities Set for Oct. 21

Father Columba Stewart, O.S.B., executive director of the Hill Museum and Manuscript Library (HMML) at St. John’s University, will deliver The University of Scranton’s Fall Lecture in the Humanities on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. in the Moskovitz Theater of the DeNaples Center. He will present “Recovering the voices of our ancestors: preserving the world’s endangered manuscript heritage.”
SCRANTON, PA
Stamford Advocate

Washington Art Association announces new show opening Oct. 23

WASHINGTON DEPOT — The Washington Art Association’s “Ways of Seeing” exhibition on view Oct. 23 through Nov. 12 features the work of photographers Lazlo Gyorsok, Sallie Ketcham, Catherine Noren, and Vi Owens. Their images should be understood as individual artistic constructions or interpretations rather than replications of the subject matter, according to the art association.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New Paltz, NY
Entertainment
City
New Paltz, NY
bcgavel.com

Marla McLeod Lecture Explores New Brandeis Art Exhibit

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, the Kniznick Gallery presented a lecture by Marla L. McLeod. The lecture was held at Brandeis and was also recorded on a Zoom platform; this hybrid format allowed dozens to attend, local and otherwise. During her lecture, McLeod walked her audience through all of the...
VISUAL ART
The Review

Jessica Horton, associate professor of art history, named Terra Foundation Professor of Ecocriticism and Indigenous Art

Jessica Horton, associate professor of art history at the University of Delaware, has been named the Terra Foundation Professor of Ecocriticism and Indigenous Art for the Spring 2022 term at various universities in Brazil. Originally from Northern California, Horton received her bachelor’s degree from the University of California San Diego...
MUSEUMS
scf.edu

Faculty Lecture Series Presents Art and Creative Problem Solving with SCF Film Professor

(Bradenton, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021) — The first event of the 2021-22 Faculty Lecture Series at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF), “The Director’s Vision: Art and Creative Problem Solving” with Assistant Professor of Film Chris Fletcher, will take place at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at SCF Bradenton, Studio for Performing Arts, 5840 26th St. W.
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Public Art#Contemporary Art#Suny#Activism#Nyu#Institute Of Fine Arts#Objects Conservator
Winona Daily News

Winona Arts Center to kick off Fall Music Series

The Winona Arts Center, 228 East 5th, will kick off its Fall Music Series with musician Mike Munson performing on Saturday, October 9 at 7 p.m. With country blues as his guidepost, his sound marks the similarities and highlights the distance between Fred McDowell, Leo Kottke and Chuck Berry. The...
WINONA, MN
WHIZ

New Art Series for Teens Kicks Off at John McIntire Library

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The John McIntire Library has started a new bi-weekly event for teenagers who have a passion for art. The PowerHouse Art Series are workshops led by local artists in the community. Individuals who want to explore different artforms and participate in hands-on activities are encouraged to sign up.
ZANESVILLE, OH
newschannel6now.com

Mystery Art Exhibit kicks off month of events

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council WF has announced that the Mystery Art Fest exhibit and online action has opened!. The exhibit’s 250 original pieces of art can be seen in person at the Kemp Center for the Arts or online through the month of October. The true mystery lies in the identities of the 177 local, regional, and national artists: all creator’s names are hidden and will remain a secret until Oct. 22, when pieces will be auctioned on the final night of the exhibit.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Richmond County Daily Journal

Cole Auditorium kicking off Performing Art Series

HAMLET — If you remember learning about the Constitution, grammar rules or your multiplication tables through the catchy tunes of the educational TV program Schoolhouse Rock, then mark your calendars for Sunday, Nov. 14. The childhood favorite turned musical, “Schoolhouse Rock Live!,” will be at the Cole Auditorium for a 3 p.m. matinee show.
HAMLET, NC
pilot.com

Fine Arts Lecture Features Examination of Quilts

The second lecture of the Arts Council of Moore County’s 2021 Fall Arts Lecture Series, “Visual Jazz: History, Utility, Beauty and Identity of the American Quilt” is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 p.m., at Sandhills Community College’s McPherson Theater, 3395 Airport Road. “Join us as Ellen Burke examines...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Redlands Daily Facts

See fused glass art at Redlands Art Association Gallery

Jeanne Dolan of Moreno Valley is one of the featured artists at the Redlands Art Association Gallery Oct. 9-29, exhibiting fused glass art. Dolan, a member of the Redlands Art Association, is a retired elementary school teacher. She taught kindergarten for 14 years and second grade for 16 years in the Romoland School District.
REDLANDS, CA
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Art show with lots of Lindsay history

Frances Bunch, great-granddaughter of Anita Murray Lindsay, will present her gallery of paintings on Sunday, Oct. 10 at the 'mansion.'. The Murray Lindsay Mansion, located south of Lindsay in Erin Springs, will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. for viewing this collection of Ms. Bunch’s art work. The art...
VISUAL ART
hometownsource.com

Rumriver Art Center fall gallery opens Oct. 9

Rumriver Art Center in Anoka will present its “Autumn in Anoka: Let’s Celebrate the Wonders of Fall” gallery show opening on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 2-4 p.m. The art gallery show will feature the artwork of local artists from the community who entered up to three pieces to Rumriver Art Center’s second call for entry. The theme of the gallery show, as the title suggests, is all things fall: harvest, leaves and autumn colors.
ANOKA, MN
TheInterMountain.com

Fall Juried Art Exhibit set at The Arts Center

ELKINS — The Arts Center will host an opening reception for this year’s Fall Juried Art Exhibit on Friday from 6-8 p.m. This reception is free and open to the public. Arts Center Executive Director, Kurt Barkley said he is very excited about this exhibit, as it is always one of the most popular of the year.
ELKINS, WV
DFW Community News

Irving Art Association presents the 2021 Animal Art Show – Reception & Awards Oct. 24th

The art and photography in the 19th exhibition of the Irving Art Association’s annual animal-themed art show is quite wondrous and beautiful, and well worth waiting for! In 2020 the show was canceled due to the pandemic and this year we had to push the show back a month due to park construction. Formerly a national show, this is the third year that we have featured a regional scope, putting the emphasis on DFW area artists. The show will be on view through October at the Jaycee Park Center for the Arts, 1975 Puritan Dr., Irving Tx 75061. Gallery hours are temporarily suspended for repairs until Oct. 19.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy