Join the Pumpkin Carving Contest

 5 days ago

It’s just a few weeks before Halloween, and the newspaper is looking to see the artistic talents around the community with a pumpkin carving contest. The second Great Advertiser/Review Gourds and Ghouls Carving Contest invites everyone to participate. There are three categories in this incredibly informal contest. Winners will receive a prize that will include candy and their picture alongside their creation printed in the newspaper. All entries will be shared online on our website.

