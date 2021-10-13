Join the Pumpkin Carving Contest

Believe it or not, sometimes I don’t get around to decorating pumpkins each year. (Audible gasp from the imaginary audience in my head.) I know, I know. Don’t get me wrong, I always find time to put out a few pumpkins on my porch or around my home. But this year I made time to decorate a whole bunch for my porch! I love how they turned out and I’m excited to share this technique with you.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO