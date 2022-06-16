Sony opens registration for invite-only PS5 restocks — how to sign up

Sony PS5 restock remains hard to find this month. However, Sony Direct is still allowing gamers to register for its invite-only PS5 restock events. Signing up doesn't guarantee you'll get a PS5 — nor does it guarantee you'll get an invite — but it does increase your chances of getting that sought after invite-only email from Sony. (Alternatively, Amazon is also accepting requests for its PS5 drops ).

We recommend you hurry and register as we don't know when (or if) Sony will close registrations. (As of June 16, the sign-up page is still accepting new registrations). Since the start of 2022, Sony has mostly offered invite-only restocks and held only three surprise restocks for the general public. So it's more important than ever to get on their e-mail list. (Sony's last restock for the general public was on April 25).

Competition to get a PS5 console remains fierce this month, so any advantage goes a long way. Gamers with a PlayStation Online ID can register for Sony's invite-only PS5 drops via this Sony link . According to the Sony website, those who register will begin receiving invitations direct from Sony. If selected , you'll receive an email with the date, time, and instructions for purchasing a PS5 console.

If you don't receive anything, that means you weren't selected. The Sony website states that "selection is based on previous interests and PlayStation activities." (If not selected, Walmart has been offering restocks for its Walmart Plus members. Although nothing is confirmed at the moment, it's likely they'll have more restocks in the coming weeks. Here's how to sign up for Walmart Plus ).

How to get a PS5 if you don't receive an invite

Even if you don't receive an invite from Sony, not all hope is lost. Usually after an invite-only PS5 restock occurs, Sony tends to open its virtual queue to the general public. However, it's not always guaranteed they'll do that. (There haven't been that many open restocks in the past few weeks).

If there are extra consoles, a restock for the general public typically occurs after the invite-only event wraps up. (Usually an hour or two after the start of the original drop). Of course, you can bookmark our PS5 restock page and we'll keep you updated on the latest PS5 restock news from Sony Direct and all major U.S. retailers.