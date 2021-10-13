CAP Receives $50K from AEP Foundation to Help East Kentucky Families

Second Heart Homes, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received a $20,800 grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The grant will add new Volunteer Coordinator and Case Manager positions and support homelessness data collection requirements to help Second Heart Homes better serve its clients and the community. “We are grateful for the Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s generous grant,” said Megan Howell, founder and executive director of Second Heart Homes. “The new positions will enable us to expand our services to more homeless adults with mental health issues, including implementing our new program for women. In addition, the grant will help us track progress and outcomes to enhance the response across the continuum of care to assist those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.”

HOMELESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO