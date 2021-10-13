CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAP Receives $50K from AEP Foundation to Help East Kentucky Families

By News Staff
wsipfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian Appalachian Project (CAP) received a $50,000 grant from the American Electric Power Foundation and Kentucky Power for home renovation and repair to help families in need in Appalachia. “Funds like this make it possible for us to be able to provide much needed home repair on a year-round basis...

www.wsipfm.com

wymt.com

Christian Appalachian Project receives large donation to help families in need

(WYMT) - One group that helps Eastern Kentuckians with needed home repairs throughout the year received a big donation this week. Officials with Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) tell WYMT in a news release the American Electric Power Foundation and Kentucky Power gifted the organization with $50,000. Grants like the one...
CHARITIES
srqmagazine.com

Second Heart Homes Receives $20,800 Grant From Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Second Heart Homes, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received a $20,800 grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The grant will add new Volunteer Coordinator and Case Manager positions and support homelessness data collection requirements to help Second Heart Homes better serve its clients and the community. “We are grateful for the Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s generous grant,” said Megan Howell, founder and executive director of Second Heart Homes. “The new positions will enable us to expand our services to more homeless adults with mental health issues, including implementing our new program for women. In addition, the grant will help us track progress and outcomes to enhance the response across the continuum of care to assist those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.”
HOMELESS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Concordance Receives $1 Million Funding Pledge from The Centene Charitable Foundation

Concordance announced a significant pledge from early investor, the Centene Charitable Foundation, to Concordance’s First Chance campaign. This generous gift brings The Centene Charitable Foundation’s total investment in Concordance to over $4.5 million over the last five years. The First Chance campaign is a $50 million national fundraising initiative to scale the Concordance Re-Entry Model to 11 new U.S. cities by 2025 and double the number of participants served in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Midland Daily News

Midland humane society receives energy efficiency grant from community foundation

The Humane Society of Midland County, located at 4371 E. Ashman, has received a grant of $10,000 from the Midland Area Community Foundation. The grant will provide funding to upgrade the lighting in the building and out lot and for a new furnace/air conditioner. These improvements will reduce operational costs, ensure operational continuity by replacing a HVAC system which is over 20 years old and has exceeded its estimated operational life, improve lighting in the building interior and provide better outdoor lighting which will enhance safety of people and pets that are walked outdoors, especially during the winter when it gets darker earlier.
MIDLAND, MI
NBC4 Columbus

AEP Foundation, Powering Everyday Heroes

A hero, a person who is admired for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities. One thing we’ve learned in the last year, Central Ohio has a whole lot of them!. It’s why the Columbus Dispatch created their annual “Everyday Heroes” honor. And in this segment we’re shining a light on...
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
Times Reporter

Haman Family Foundation awards grants

The selection committee of the Haman Family Foundation awarded grants totaling $30,000 to ten Tuscarawas County organizations. The foundation was created by the late Robert L. and Freda I. Haman, lifelong residents of the area, for the general purpose of assisting with capital improvement or equipment needs of qualified charities in the Tuscarawas County area.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Holland Sentinel

Hope College receives grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

HOLLAND — Hope College was among the 20 schools and organizations in Michigan to receive a grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support youth literacy. The foundation awarded $70,000 to Michigan schools, libraries and nonprofits, with Hope receiving $2,500. The grants awarded are expected to have a positive effect on 7,403 residents statewide.
HOLLAND, MI
bdmag.com

California Homebuilding Foundation Receives $2.5 Million Grant from Donald and Carole Chaiken Foundation

Building Industry Technology Academy (BITA) renamed to honor Donald Chaiken for his generous contribution. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (October 1, 2021) – The California Homebuilding Foundation has been awarded a $2.5 million grant by the Donald and Carole Chaiken Foundation. The generous gift, presented to help support the Building Industry Technology Academy (BITA), a high school construction industry hands-on training program of the California Homebuilding Foundation, will offer expanded resources needed for construction training, along with the capacity to provide more opportunities for mentorships, internships and ultimately employment opportunities within the building and construction industry.
CHARITIES
supertalk929.com

Upper East Tennessee Development Agency receives $20,000 grant from United Way

The Upper East Tennessee Development Agency is the proud recipient of a $20,000 United Way grant to assist unmet human service needs in the Kingsport area. This development agency aims to provide assistance to those who are struggling in the area by leading individuals on a path to regain self-sufficiency. This grant will support needs such as rent assistance for homeless prevention and utility assistance. The agency’s Community Services Director, Norma Tremblay, says, “This grant funding will help change lives in our community.” For more information on the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency, visit helpingneighbors.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
wnynewsnow.com

Need Help Heating Your Home? HEAP Enrollment Period Is Now Open

ALBANY (WENY) – Enrollment for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is now open ahead of the winter season. HEAP helps low-income people pay the cost of heating their homes. Those eligible may receive one regular HEAP benefit per program year; they could also be eligible for emergency benefits if they are in danger of running out of fuel or having their utility service shut off.
ALBANY, NY
WJHG-TV

Local family receives home from Habitat for Humanity

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Jackson County family now has a house all their own, and they say they’re excited to turn that house into a home. In a ceremony Thursday, Tiffanie Jenkins and her two children were presented the keys to their new home by Habitat for Humanity.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
amazingmadison.com

Heating assistance programs available

With cooler temperatures now here, and rising natural gas prices, there are programs available to help pay expected higher heat bills. South Dakota Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill says they have applications for the low income energy assistance program, or LiHEAP on their website. Gill says they have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

