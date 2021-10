Authorities have reportedly discovered human remains in the Carlton Reserve, where Brian Laundrie was believed to have gone missing when he fled his parent’s Florida home five weeks ago.A senior law enforcement official told NBC News they had located partial human remains in the vast, alligator-infested swampland in a location that had previously been under water. Follow all the latest on the Brian Laundrie search here.There has not yet been any official confirmation that the remains belong to Mr Laundrie, who is a “person of interest” in his girlfriend Gabby Petito’s disappearance.Sources told NBC News a backpack consistent with...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO