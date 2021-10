AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the formation of the new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit within the Office of the Attorney General (OAG). This Unit will aid and support law enforcement agencies across the state in the investigation and prosecution of unsolved cases, including homicides, missing persons, and other matters centered around human identification and forensic genealogy. The Attorney General envisions that the new unit will provide much-needed support for the approximately 19,207 unsolved homicide cases in Texas. The Unit’s first case was the result of a request…

