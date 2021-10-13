CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mr Nailsin Show – The Cruise, Season One!

radiomisfits.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoug and Lefty present the first six episodes of the horror series The Cruise. Passengers and staff awake to find most of the ship’s passengers and crew dead. [EP380]. Podcast (bls): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 34:53 — 24.0MB) Doug and Lefty present the first six episodes of...

radiomisfits.com

talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
E! News

Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Bachelorette and Bachelor Weekend in Las Vegas

Watch: The Blonds Call Paris Hilton the "Ultimate Blonde" at NYFW. "Nothing in This World" could top Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's latest celebration. The couple, who got engaged in February after dating for over a year, is one step closer to becoming husband and wife. On Friday, Oct. 8, the reality TV star and entrepreneur took Las Vegas by storm as they kicked off their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Reveals Shock That Dad Pat Doesn’t Keep Track of One Thing

Pat Sajak has been the host of Wheel of Fortune for a long time. He’s been with the series for so long that he’s the longest-running game show host of all time. So it would make sense that he knows Wheel’s gameplay inside and out. But there is one thing that Sajak doesn’t keep track of, and his daughter just learned about it today. And as she told her Instagram followers, she’s “still processing” the news.
Glamour

Let Tracee Ellis Ross Show You Why the Blazer and No-Pants Combo Is Fall’s Hottest Trend

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest celebrity to participate in the fall's latest style trend: oversized jackets and [checks notes] no pants. Despite the traditionally cooler weather, the look has been making the rounds this season to great effect. Hailey Bieber and Beyoncé have both leaned into the trend in the past few weeks, from Bieber's signature street style to Beyoncé's elegant evening wear.
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
GoldDerby

‘SNL’ preview: Rami Malek called a ‘demon’ by ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member as he prepares to host [WATCH]

This weekend marks the first time Rami Malek is hosting “Saturday Night Live,” but it turns out he’s not being welcomed with open arms by the regular cast members. “You know Rami, a lot of people find your eyes unnerving, but I don’t see it,” Ego Nwodim jokingly tells him in the latest “SNL” preview video (watch above). When Bowen Yang challenges them to a staring contest, Nwodim takes one look into Malek’s peepers and declares matter-of-factly, “This man is a demon.” The episode airs Saturday, October 16 on NBC. SEEKim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ monologue zings family, Kanye West and O.J. Simpson In...
countryliving.com

'NCIS' Fans Declare They Will No Longer Watch the Show After Seeing the Way Mark Harmon Left

NCIS fans, Leroy Jethro Gibbs is moving on to the next chapter of his life and he’s not taking us with him. Since the premiere of season 19 in mid-September, folks have been on the edge of their seats. While the hit CBS drama is full of adrenaline-pumping action, many fans were awaiting the unfortunate news that Gibbs, played by actor Mark Harmon, was leaving. But now, that it’s come to fruition, viewers aren’t sure what to do with themselves.
justjaredjr.com

JoJo Siwa Hints at Kylie Prew Breakup Amid Fan Speculation

JoJo Siwa is opening up about her very emotional past couple of weeks. The 18-year-old entertainer has previously said that she had quite a week ahead of this past week’s episodes of Dancing With The Stars. “This has been a WEEK. My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not...
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
Hello Magazine

Zendaya is a total glamazon in a chain-covered crop top no one saw coming

Zendaya continued to prove she could easily have a career as a model as she struck a pose in the fiercest look - and fans are going wild over it. The Malcolm & Marie star, who has been on a roll for years with her stellar style thanks to celebrity stylist Law Roach, looked incredible as she slayed against a dreamy skyline in a metallic chain and oversized coin-covered Vivienne Westwood crop top paired with a checked skirt and nude pumps.
CrimeOnline

Friend: Brian Laundrie Could Easily Flee the Country

A friend of Brian Laundrie’s tells a British tabloid that he’d probably be able to get a fake identification to escape the United States illegally and could be hiding in South Africa or New Zealand, because he likes movies that were filmed in those countries. The unnamed friend told The...
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee shares epic throwback photo in figure-hugging bandage dress

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee delighted fans with a throwback photo of herself on Friday - and she hasn't changed. The popular TV star wowed in a figure-flattering mini dress which showcased her fit physique. Ginger posted the image alongside her friends on Instagram and wrote: "Throwback indeed (I think circa 2008?)… miss my Chicago gals. @amanda.marinello @araza80 and not pictured @andichambers."
Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
TV SERIES

