A 55-year-old Wausau-area man will be sentenced in December after pleading guilty this month to repeatedly assaulting a child over an 8-year span. Police say Dale Krueger, of Schofield, abused the child on a near-daily basis, prompting a charge of repeated first-degree sexual assault of the same child. The victim was between the ages of 3 and 11 during the time the assaults occurred, according to the criminal complaint. Wausau Pilot & Review will not disclose the precise relationship between the two to protect the identity of the victim.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO