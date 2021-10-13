CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Trust a Smallmouth Expert: Bright-Colored Spinnerbaits Will Catch More Fish

majorleaguefishing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercury pro Jonathon VanDam got a lifetime smallmouth education growing up on the smallie-rich waters of Michigan. And while natural/shad colors are most anglers’ choices for spinnerbaits, VanDam leans heavily on brighter, bolder colors when he’s casting for smallmouth. VanDam shows and explains why in the latest Major League Lesson.

majorleaguefishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
bassmaster.com

Select the right rod action to land more fish

With all the rods, hooks and lines available to anglers today, selecting the right rod action is more critical than ever. You all know that I’ve been around the sport of bass fishing for many years. Throughout my years I’ve seen the advancements made in every part of the sport, and they are mind blowing. But what I want to focus on right now are the changes in the fishing rod market specifically.
HOBBIES
in-fisherman.com

Northern Perspective On Largemouth, Smallmouth and Spotted Bass

Understanding how spotted bass differ from their counterparts will help you be more successful across the counrty. You might thing that being the offspring of a top-tier walleye pro Jason Przekurat (pronounced Sha-Cure-Et) might genetically program a young angler with the toothy fish obsession. Actually, Jay Przekurat calls himself more of bass guy.
HOBBIES
DL-Online

Brad Laabs: Some tricks to catch fish and avoid that nasty line twist

We have continued with another week of unseasonably warm weather and water temps have stayed in the mid 60 degree range. The transition period for fall fishing has been extended by the weather and water temps. The weather is supposed to cool starting this week, and when water temps drop to 60, and continue to slowly drop, we will experience fish grouping up and settling into fall patterns.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
in-fisherman.com

From In-Fisherman Magazine: Hair Jigs for Smallmouth Bass

This article was originally titled "Hair Jigs Again & Again" in the Oct./Nov. 2021 issue of In-Fisherman magazine. Some hair jigs are works of art that should be mounted and framed. Paul Jensen of Jensen Jigs constantly assails my mailbox with wondrous hairy things that look like perch, shiners, rainbow trout, or nothing in particular, with wild colors and combinations of materials that scream “I’m alive!” in the water.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Colorful Autumn Offers Fantastic Fishing Opportunities

Statewide Iowa — Fall fishing has a special look and feel with cool air, picturesque views of splendid scenery, and cooperative fish. “Fall is a great time to catch fish with family and friends,” said Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Bureau. “Pack your gear, rig your rods and get outside in this perfect weather.”
IOWA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Joe's Fishing Hole: Hibernation leads to more catches

With this week’s weather pattern cooling down area waters and breaking up weed beds with the rain and wind, anglers may want to start targeting some different areas of the lake. Leeches live in the weed beds of lakes. As the water temperature cools, the days get shorter and then...
HOBBIES
KTLO

Area fishing guide experiences catch of a lifetime

Photo: Salem resident Tim Shannon caught two golden trout on the Spring River. Shannon’s catches came just days after the Jim Hinkle Fish Hatchery’s groundbreaking ceremony for a major renovation project. (Courtesy Areawide Media) On the heels of the announcement of planned renovations to the Jim Hinkle National Fish Hatchery...
SALEM, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#More Fish#Smallmouth#Mercury#Major League Lesson
bassmaster.com

Christie's tips for storing spinnerbaits

Bassmaster Elite Series Champion Jason Christie gives us a look inside of his spinnerbait box and explains how he organizes them. Christie's system keeps the same blade combinations and weights together for easy selection.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Elko Daily Free Press

Joe's Fishing Hole: Last chance for great catches in alpine lakes

The cooler, wet weather of last week is turning the tide on trout fishing in northeastern Nevada as trout are coming into the shallows looking for food and anglers are starting to take advantage of it. As the weather gets cooler and many anglers trade their rods for guns, hard...
HOBBIES
futuregamereleases.com

New World: Where to catch 5 fishes heavier than 30 pounds

New World has been quite the journey so far. From gathering, mining, logging, to fishing. A gatherer’s dream come true. But some of the quests might be found a bit annoying, yes, and one of them is the fishing questline consists of a couple of quests with rough requirements. For example, the ones where you need to catch five fishes heavier than 30 pounds? The quest is known as “Soulwarden Rations.”
HOBBIES
96.3 The Blaze

Wow! Montana Angler Catches $10,000 Fish in Flathead Lake

One of Montana's more unique fishing tournaments led to a big payday for one the tourney's competitors. Thousands of fish are caught during Fall Mack Days on Flathead Lake. The tournament is unique in that it is spread out over approximately 8 weeks. Also, there are no entry fees and anglers can enter right up to the last day and fish as few or as many days as they want.
97.9 KICK FM

Watch as a Man catches a Huge Fish in the heart of Chicago

Right along the Chicago River in the center of downtown Chicago, there are some monster fish just waiting to be caught apparently, watch as a man reels one in!. This YouTube video was uploaded just a month ago by a YouTube channel called Field Trips with Robert Field, and it shows just how incredible the wildlife is even in the heart of the United States' third-largest city Chicago. The video already has over 100,000 views and it is a must-see for fishing enthusiasts. I worked as a tour guide on the Chicago River for years before moving down to Quincy, and let me tell you in all my years on boats on Lake Michigan and the Chicago River I never have seen a fish as large as the one he caught. As a tour guide, I learned about the different wildlife that inhabited the lake and the river, and certainly, I knew that there were big fish around including things like sturgeon, but to just casually drop a line in the new riverwalk in the heart of downtown and reel in that monster is shocking to me.
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit Free Press

New Michigan fishing regulations take effect: What to know

New fishing regulations for the fall fishing season in Michigan took effect Friday. The measures, approved Thursday by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, aim to protect fish populations in certain areas. In the Crystal Waters State Game Area in Monroe County, the harvesting of fish is not allowed. All fish...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy