Iteris Selected by City of Fremont for Smart Mobility and Safety Initiative

Business Wire
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a $940,000 contract by the City of Fremont to provide a comprehensive smart mobility and safety solution as part of the Fremont Boulevard Safe and Smart Corridor project, representing continued demand for Iteris’ advanced detection systems, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions and services in northern California, a key geographic market.

