CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Letter: Constitutional method

Longview News-Journal
 10 days ago

To commemorate Constitution Day, I read Biden’s proclamation and sent 40 emails. I asked whether the Constitution is a federal document. Seven replies said yes, and eight replies said no, verifying my supposition that peoples’ thinking about the Constitution varies widely. Many people seem anxious about political...

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
quickanddirtytips.com

The Broken Constitution: The American Compromise

The original United States Constitution was a document that reflected a troubled nation. It made several compromises to keep Northern and Southern states at peace. Abraham Lincoln was the President who changed the Constitution completely and transformed it into something new. Listen. The Broken Constitution: The American Compromise. Subscribe. Subscribe...
U.S. POLITICS
Odessa American

LANDGRAF: Constitutional amendments explainer

On Nov. 2, eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution will be on the ballot for a statewide vote. For these amendments to pass, they must be approved by a majority of Texas voters. I am extending a friendly invitation for you to vote and have your voice be heard...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Our constitutional crisis is here

Robert Kagan worked in President Ronald Reagan's State Department and advised the presidential campaigns of John McCain and Mitt Romney. Now, Kagan is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a contributing columnist for The Post. Kagan is alarmed that Donald Trump will run again and illegitimately claim victory...
U.S. POLITICS
northcoastcitizen.com

Letter: A letter to Congressman Schrader

The Tillamook County Democratic Central Committee (TillCoDems) is writing to you with an extreme sense of urgency regarding the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act bill and the Build Back Better Act reconciliation bill that Congress will be voting on this week and in coming weeks. While we understand that the...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

The Constitution requires due process

At stake in the case recently argued before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on the rights of Guantánamo detainees is one of the most fundamental principles of our nation: that “no person shall be . . . deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” That requirement is our basic protection of individual liberty, and it is the essence of the rule of law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gettysburg Times

Constitution and school boards

School Boards – the epitome of local governance in America – apparently no longer need or want local governance. Something called the National School Boards Association (NSBA) has now decided that parents of schoolchildren for whose education the boards (now) claim total responsibility and authority are no longer “partners” but meddlers, and a challenge to their supremacy over all things labeled “education.” In fact, the NSBA recently sent a letter to the federal Department of Justice, asking that parents who disagree with how a local school board operates should now be considered akin to domestic terrorists – their exact language asks the Justice Department to investigate whether recent school board protests “may amount to a form of ‘domestic terrorism.’”
EDUCATION
The Cincinnati Post

City of Harrison votes for Constitutional Convention - as if.

Harrison City Council takes vote to propose Constitutional Convention of the States - as if.ICRC-TV Just posturing or a real possibility? If history tells the story, the vote was just for show because they already knows it's not going anywhere. (Yes, it's an election year for city council.) It didn't get any interest from the Ohio state legislature in 2015, and it didn't even move out of committee in 2019 when introduced again. In fact, the record indicates that it was never given a second thought when assigned to a committee under the 133rd Ohio Assembly.
HARRISON, OH
Observer-Reporter

LETTER: In response to Spiegler letter

In his Oct. 10 letter to the editor, Oren Spiegler set absolutely nothing straight, except proving that he has the absolute worst case of Trump derangement syndrome the human race has ever seen. In his letter, Spiegler castigates Pam Morosky for not "proving" the points of her letter, but he goes on to cast aspersions in his letter without proof – i.e. Donald Trump is a misogynist, a hater, a racist, a liar, a thug – all of the standard talking points he puts in everything he writes because CNN told him these things. Spiegler goes on to offer nothing of substance and no proof to back the nonsense. He despises Trump with a singular passion that exceeds human measuring capability. I get it. I'm also tired of reading it. That's all he offers anymore.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#Constitution Day#The Electoral College
Law.com

‘Indispensable’ to Preserving Our Constitutional Democracy

In May 2019 I had the privilege of addressing the graduating class of Fordham Law School. One of my themes was that lawyers have a significant role in preserving our constitutional democracy. My short-hand admonition was “Save the Republic.” I had already raised a concern that peaceful succession might be elusive (“A Donald Trump Coup if He Loses in 2020?”, USA Today, March 14, 2019), but little did I appreciate how imperative our task would be following the presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Staten Island Advance

Supreme Court not intended to determine ‘constitutionality’ (letter to the editor)

In his guest editorial, Dr. F. Michael Westhafer calls opponents of COVID vaccines “willfully ignorant,” asserts that these vaccines are “safe and highly effective” and the unvaccinated “endanger the vaccinated.” Yet, COVID cases are increasing in heavily vaccinated areas, there’s a precipitous decrease in protection after a few months, natural immunity seems to offer superior protection, and long-term safety data is non-existent. If the unvaccinated threaten the vaccinated, then perhaps the vaccines are failing to protect as advertised?
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
The Independent

House to vote on Bannon contempt as Justice decision looms

The House is voting Thursday on whether to hold Steve Bannon a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from a committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.That committee has vowed to move swiftly and forcefully to punish anyone who won't cooperate with the probe. But it's likely up to the Justice Department and the courts, to determine what happens next.If the House vote succeeds, as is expected, there’s still considerable uncertainty about whether the Justice Department will prosecute Bannon, despite Democratic demands for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Longview News-Journal

McNeely: Evolution of Texas redistricting

A lobbyist outside the chamber of the Texas House of Representatives once offhandedly observed, “You know, 90 percent of what these folks do down here is aimed at coming back.”. Legislative and congressional redistricting often are a bitter fight, and this year was no exception. The Republicans control the House...
TEXAS STATE
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Constitutional amendments to appear on November ballots

In odd-numbered years, Texans go to the polls in November to consider passage or rejection of proposed state constitutional amendments that passed during the most recent legislative session. Eight proposed amendments will go before Texas voters on Nov. 2. The early voting period is Oct. 18-29. Background information, with some arguments for and against, is provided below for Propositions 1-4…
POLITICS
East Bay Times

Letters: Oakland happy talk | The right thing | CRT in schools? | Not backing democracy | Established method | Better studies

I am writing in response to Annie Sciacca’s article published on Oct. 6 titled “Schaaf highlights successes — but ignores problems,” (Page A1). As a student majoring in social work and an East Bay resident of nearly two decades, I am particularly interested in this topic. This article demonstrates obvious problems in the city in regards to the social wellbeing of its residents and the political inaction to address it.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy