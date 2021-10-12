Letter: Constitutional method

In his Oct. 10 letter to the editor, Oren Spiegler set absolutely nothing straight, except proving that he has the absolute worst case of Trump derangement syndrome the human race has ever seen. In his letter, Spiegler castigates Pam Morosky for not "proving" the points of her letter, but he goes on to cast aspersions in his letter without proof – i.e. Donald Trump is a misogynist, a hater, a racist, a liar, a thug – all of the standard talking points he puts in everything he writes because CNN told him these things. Spiegler goes on to offer nothing of substance and no proof to back the nonsense. He despises Trump with a singular passion that exceeds human measuring capability. I get it. I'm also tired of reading it. That's all he offers anymore.

