Binghamton, NY

Freshman Profile: Lindsey Stokes

By Alli Richmond (arichmo1@binghamton.edu)
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter watching several fellow locals achieve great success as a part of Binghamton Cross Country program, freshman Lindsey Stokes is ready to pave her own path at Binghamton. As a two-time Class B Sectional Champion, Stokes has achieved great things prior to her time at Binghamton and is looking forward to continuing her career here. With immense support and inspiration from her family, including her brother who is also a division I runner, as well as great relationships with her teammates, she can't wait to stand on that starting line with her Bearcat family.

