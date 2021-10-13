CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Light the Tower: Vaccine Celebration

By University Communications
Cultural Compass
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UT Tower will shine with burnt orange lights Wednesday, October 13 to honor the researchers who helped create the COVID-19 vaccines. As part of the Vaccine Celebration, the Tower lighting honors UT Austin’s own Jason McLellan and special guest Barney Graham, two scientists behind the COVID-19 vaccines. An on-campus...

Related
Cultural Compass

Light the Tower: Santa Rita Award

The UT Tower will shine with burnt orange lights Thursday, October 14 in honor of Kenneth M. Jastrow, II and Susan Thomas Jastrow, who are receiving the Santa Rita Award, the highest honor bestowed by the UT System Board of Regents. The Jastrows are longtime supporters of Texas higher education...
AUSTIN, TX
milfordmirror.com

Despite COVID vaccines, CDC recommends virtual and outdoor holiday celebrations

Despite the widespread availability of vaccines against COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance, recommending people hold virtual or outdoor family gatherings this holiday season. According to its new guidance, the agency emphasized “safer ways to celebrate holidays” this fall and winter that include holding...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KESQ News Channel 3

Health officials green light Halloween celebrations

Get those candy bowls ready because America has received the official green light from Dr. Fauci to celebrate Halloween this year. With Halloween just over two weeks away there's more to look forward to this year. Trick-or-Treaters will be able to take to the streets and outdoor events are okay to attend. Dr. Fauci made The post Health officials green light Halloween celebrations appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
southkernsol.org

Indigenous Resistance Day celebrated with vaccination clinic

LAMONT, CA – Festive colors of blue, yellow, red and green decorated the various product booths featured last Sunday, October 10, at Lamont Park where a guelaguetza was held, bringing together several hundred people and street vendors and service organizations. The event was sponsored by Unidad Benito Juárez, Patria, Progreso...
LAMONT, CA
ScienceAlert

Discovery of New Cellular Rhythm in The Heart Shows How It Tracks The 24-Hour Cycle

Scientists have identified a new cellular mechanism that helps the mammal heart stay in sync with circadian rhythms, and the discovery could help identify why some are at greater risk of cardiac problems. Circadian rhythms are processes that help to regulate time-based systems in the body around a roughly 24-hour cycle, affecting sleeping and waking, how our metabolism functions, and our cognitive processes too. It's been known for a long time that the heart is subject to this biological clock, with people showing an elevated heart rate in the morning, and a much lower rate while we sleep at night. Just how the...
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's When the COVID Pandemic Will End

So, the big question on all inquiring minds today is when will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Let's face it, we all have been impacted in some way by this pandemic and although we have made huge strides in the war against COVID, we are still dealing with outbreaks both nationally and internationally, hospitalizations, deaths, and catastrophic economic, social and political repercussions from this pandemic. So when will it end? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FitnessVolt.com

Flex Wheeler Gives Covid Hospitalization Update: “I Am In Acute Kidney Failure”

Former professional bodybuilder Flex Wheeler gave a health update from his hospital bed after testing positive for Covid-19 recently. The multiple-time Arnold Classic winner and Mr. Olympia runner-up has been through more than most could bear during his lifetime. In 1994, he was involved in a serious car crash before being diagnosed with a hereditary kidney disease near the latter part of his competitive career which led to a kidney transplant in 2003.
FITNESS
orlandomedicalnews.com

The Unvaccinated Are Looking Smarter Every Week

There is a massive propaganda push against those choosing not to vaccinate against COVID-19 with the experimental mRNA vaccines. Mainstream media, the big tech corporations, and our government have combined efforts to reward compliance and to shame and marginalize non-compliance. Their mantra says that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Persons who choose not to vaccinate are characterized as unintelligent, selfish, paranoid people who don’t read much and live in a trailer park in Florida (or Alabama, or Texas, or name your state). Never has there been such an effort to cajole, manipulate through fear, and penalize people to take an experimental medical treatment.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

This is Where COVID Will Surge Next, Virus Expert Warns

Coronavirus cases are finally going in the right direction—down—as hospitalizations and deaths from the Delta surge also fall. However, now is not the time to let your guard down, experts warn. "We have a lot of human wood yet for this Coronavirus forest fire to burn," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, the noted virus expert, on his podcast. "So let's just start at that point right now, this surge we're seeing that is subsiding generally across the country: This is not the last of this virus in this country." He mentioned a few states where COVID is burning worse than others. Read on to see which states made the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel

Health alert for the drug Losartn

This National Institute on Food Drug Surveillance (Invima) has declared a health alert on health by the drug , a Losartn . This has been the drug used to treat high blood pressure , also known as hypertension or high blood pressure . In fact, this own importer of the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH

