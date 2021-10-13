American Legion to host oratory contest

College. Money. Two words that go hand-in-hand. It takes a lot of money to pay for a college education. For high school students, there is a way to actually talk your way to college. Each year the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program awards more than $138,000 in college...
Members of the Kokomo American Legion Golf Course are doing what they do best: putting veterans first and using golf as a vehicle to do just that. Though he was only 22 years old, Cpl. Humberto “Bert” Sanchez was one of several Marines who passed away while serving his country at the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Sanchez was born in Logansport, and though he died too soon, members of the American Legion in Kokomo were quick to respond.
With the deadline to register to vote in the November election on Monday, organizers from the American Legion Post 178 were on campus Friday in the cafeteria to help register eligible students. “I think that it’s important for all citizens to participate in our democratic process,” social studies department head...
INDIANAPOLIS — A new Indiana historical marker will commemorate the history of the American Legion in Indianapolis, by recognizing its first national headquarters building. The American Legion has been headquartered in Indiana since 1919, with their first national headquarters opening in 1925. “Markers provide snapshots of our past an they help us return stories to […]
Valero Three Rivers Refinery presented members of the American Legion Post 413 with a $10,000 check to help with building improvements, including updating the restrooms to make them handicapped accessible. “Our local American Legion does tremendous work supporting veterans as well as the entire community,” said Erik Simpson, vice president...
On Saturday, October 2, 2021, The American Legion, Robert Bethel Post #220, honored the deceased veterans at Fort Lauderdale’s North Woodlawn Cemetery. North Woodlawn Cemetery, founded in 1920, was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in November 2017. The American Legion Post #220 and the Women Auxiliary Post #220 gave a Military Gun Salute to the veterans, which included Army Private Robert Bethel. Robert Bethel died in 1918 Of gas poisoning on the Western Front in Europe. Robert Bethel’s death was reported in the Crisis Magazine by reporter Thurgood Marshal. Robert Bethel would have been close to 103 years old. Post #220, Fort Lauderdale’s Local Legion Post, is a community minded organization that conducts a variety of Community activities, such as weekly bible study while providing Scholarship assistance to local high schools. American Legion.
The Bandera American Legion Post 157 opened its doors for National Voter Registration Day last Tuesday, September 28, at their legion hall. First observed in 2012, this nonpartisan civic holiday offers a platform for people to register to vote in our democracy during a one-day production coordinated by various different organizations, such as non-profits, governments and businesses.
The American Legion and Auxiliary Post 93 held its Annual Youth Program Reception on Saturday, September 18th to recognize the Palmetto Girls State and Boys State candidates. At the reception, Mike Kuszmaul, chairman of the American Legion Boys State program, presented Commander John Wallace with a certificate for his continued support and dedication to the program for 32 years.
The American Legion Riders of Post 716 invite you to join their 1st Annual Fall Hoedown on October 9, 2021 at 12 noon. This event will be held 3252 Florista St. in Los Alamitos. Come join us for some line dancing, games, and good old-fashioned family fun!. Admission is $15...
Third District Fall Conference 2021, was opened at 9 a.m., Oct. 2, in the Radcliffe Community Center, Radcliffe, in form by PDP and Iowa’s NEC Kelly Elliott acting as Parliamentarian introduced Vice-President Sandy Scallon as resignation of President Pat Williams due to health issues. She was officially installed by Elliott. Guest State President Doris Jackson and Membership Alida Kolthoff were introduced. Roll call revealed 30 attendees. Secretary’s report was accepted as printed, with budget and treasurers reports accepted as presented.
American Legion Post 516 is seeking donations of service member artifacts and uniforms for females who served in war. The post is setting up a small exhibit in the American Legion Department Headquarters in Stockbridge. There are currently exhibits for the men who fought, but their plan is not to leave anyone behind. There are a lot of brave men and women that served our country and we’d like to show appreciation to them all. If you have any military uniforms or other artifacts that you would like to donate, they are interested in placing them on display. Items may be dropped off at the American Legion Department of Georgia, 3035 Mount Zion Road in Stockbridge. Alternately, you can call Retired Master Sergeant Lewis at 706-570-2276 to schedule a pick up.
Members of the American Legion Riders Kansas Post 5 gathered for a meal and socializing on Saturday. The event, held at the American Legion, was an informal conclusion to an active year. “We had our year-end meeting earlier today, closing out a very busy year,” said Clay Childs, director of...
In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, the American Legion will hold a Field of Flags display. Organizers will begin placing American flags on the front lawn of the American Legion Post 15, 2607 U.S. 31 South in Decatur, at sunrise on Nov. 11. Flags will be lowered at sunset. The display honors past, present and future veterans.
The American Legion Post 0323 in Dayton recently donated $400 to Breast Cancer Services at the Norma Schmoker Cancer Center located at Trinity Regional Medical Center. Funds were raised during the Dayton Rodeo and will assist individuals with breast cancer. Pictured from left are Patty Grossnickle, RN, Norma Schmoker Cancer...
WARNER ROBINS, Ga.-- On October 16, local American Legion Post 594 held its 13th annual scholarship fundraiser. With a barbecue cook-off and car show, the organization aimed to raise enough to give five Houston County students thousand-dollar college scholarships. Money is raised by selling barbecue plates to guests. Prizes were...
American Legion Post 23 helped open Harvest Daze this weekend in Watseka. Members of the post provided the flag raising and honor guard as part of the ceremony the morning of Oct. 2. Harvest Daze was conducted by the Iroquois County Historical Society at the Old Courthouse Museum. Earl Kroll...
American Legion Post 112 recently named Gary Benson chairman of the Honor Guards. Commander John Wilson said, “As a loyal member of the American Legion and our Honor Guards, Gary has always made himself available to help other veterans and to provide services as needed. He will continue to do an excellent job for our post.”
The American Legion Auxiliary of Ochelata is on a roll with re-roofing. This week, thanks to their many fundraising efforts, they were able to facilitate the replacement of Ernie Snodgrass' 30-year-old roof at his Bartlesville home. Snodgrass said that his roof was in bad shape. It was a shaker roof...
SMITHVILLE — Continuing the celebration of Missouri’s 200th birthday year, the Smithville American Legion post will host an evening of live music and other entertainment starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2607 Missouri Highway 92. The event begins with dinner, followed by a live music from Missouri Rebels....
The Yorkville American Legion and Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department are again partnering for the annual Flags of Valor Program. People can sponsor an American Flag and ribbon that will be displayed at Town Square Park in Yorkville from November 1 through Veterans Day. American Legion Post Commander Anthony Cella...
