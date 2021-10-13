American Legion to host oratory contest

American Legion Post 516 is seeking donations of service member artifacts and uniforms for females who served in war. The post is setting up a small exhibit in the American Legion Department Headquarters in Stockbridge. There are currently exhibits for the men who fought, but their plan is not to leave anyone behind. There are a lot of brave men and women that served our country and we’d like to show appreciation to them all. If you have any military uniforms or other artifacts that you would like to donate, they are interested in placing them on display. Items may be dropped off at the American Legion Department of Georgia, 3035 Mount Zion Road in Stockbridge. Alternately, you can call Retired Master Sergeant Lewis at 706-570-2276 to schedule a pick up.

8 DAYS AGO