Louise Thompson has been through a devastating past few weeks. Thompson and her fiance, fellow Made in Chelsea star Ryan Libbey, have been living out of their car in recent days in the wake of a serious house fire. The couple, who is expecting their first child together, have been living with Thompson's mom this year as their own home undergoes drastic renovations. Unfortunately, her mom's home went up in flames earlier this month.

