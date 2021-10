As always, Homecoming at Bainbridge High School was filled with its normal pomp and circumstance. At left, cheerleaders wave their pompoms and BHS Spartan gridders take the field. While the start of the game was filled with positive emotions, it wasn’t that way at the end of the contest as the home team was blanked by visiting Bremerton. Below, a large student section turned out for the game against Bremerton.