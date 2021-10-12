LSU Kentucky Football

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
A flurry of negative information has come out about Ed Orgeron since news surfaced on Sunday that he will not return as the head coach at LSU next season. One of the allegations against Orgeron claims he made a pass at a woman who turned out to be the wife of the LSU official.
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
The Washington State football program will begin its coaching search on Tuesday following the departure of head coach Nick Rolovich on Monday evening. Already, a possible candidate has emerged. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS, “one name to watch” in the Cougars’ upcoming search process is current Texas assistant head...
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
After struggling mightily to get the offense going against Texas in Week 6, Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley benched starting quarterback Spencer Rattler in favor of Caleb Williams. Williams was brilliant and Rattler has sputtered at times throughout the year. Williams’ performance for the Sooners against the Longhorns has...
Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
WBRZ sports anchor Matt Trent reported yesterday that Orgeron had "girlfriends" that would show up to practice. Sometimes, the kids of those girlfriends would interfere with practice and actually take part in team drills.
Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright was so impressive on Sunday in the team’s win over the Miami Dolphins that he was selected for a random drug test just a few days later. Wright, who made all three of his field goal attempts in Week 6, posted a message he received...
Former Bills GM and Steelers executive Doug Whaley joins The Fan Morning Show every Wednesday from 9-10 am in-studio. Doug began the conversation with an idea involving Mike Tomlin’s future that took everybody on the show off guard. “Six letters for Steelers fans to be very concerned about…LSU, USC. Think...
Head coach Ed Orgeron just couldn't say no. LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward arrived at the point he and many Tigers fans already knew was coming. This football season is going to end in disaster. Sure, the Tigers just pulled off a big upset of Florida, little did we know it was in spite of Coach O not because of Coach O. That's wild to think about.
One of the top receivers left on the board for Georgia Luther Burden has made his college decision. The East St. Louis, Illinois product ranks as the number two receiver in the class by 247Sports' player composite rankings, making Burden the sixth-best player overall in the country. The five-star came...
LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
Spencer Rattler is too talented to be sitting on the bench. The general consensus is it’s only a matter of time before he enters the transfer portal. Rattler lost his starting gig to Caleb Williams earlier this month and it doesn’t look like he’s going to get it back. A player of Rattler’s caliber doesn’t belong on the bench. After all, he came into the season as one of the Heisman favorites and a projected top-five NFL Draft pick.
Now that it has been made official that LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron are parting ways at the end of this season; the question on everyone’s mind is who will replace him. There are many names out there of potential candidates and on his podcast on Sunday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum discussed those options with co-host Matt Barrie.
Kentucky and LSU are set to battle under the lights at Kroger Field Saturday night. The Wildcats and Tigers kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. with coverage on the SEC Network. Kentucky unveiled their jersey combo for the matchup. The Wildcats will wear the chrome helmets for the first time this...
