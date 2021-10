Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains racist images and advertising slogans. The internet has provided advertisers with the ability to fly below the radar of public accountability. This is because online ads are visible only to targeted individuals on their personal devices. However history indicates that public accountability is crucial because advertisers have an established record of using harmful stereotypes and targeting vulnerable populations. The Australian Ad Observatory in collaboration with the Centre for Global Indigenous Futures will investigate how targeted advertising online is affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with this in mind. We will...

SOCIETY ・ 17 HOURS AGO