“Goosebumps” Is One Of My Favorite Childhood Series That I Will Never Forget!

By Amber Chai
 5 days ago
I recall that I read the Goosebumps series during my childhood. It was in my school libraries and public library. The first book I read was Go Eat Worms. It was good. I began to read the other books in the series. The series was interesting because each book had its unique spookiness.

I also watched some episodes on TV. My scariest episode was The Werewolf of Fever Swamp. The werewolf looked scary on TV. I am scared of werewolves but I am fine with the non-scary ones like the ones in Twilight.

I recall watching the Goosebumps movie on TV. It was good and nostalgic. I loved seeing the monsters and creatures from the books. I also liked the story. I was not a big fan of the movie but it was good for the Halloween mood.

R.L. Stine came to my university one time. The news of the author coming to my university made me embrace the series again. I started to enjoy the opening theme song in the TV series. I missed the chance to see him because I did not purchase the tickets in time. I regret not going there. I also felt bad for my best friend because she wanted to go. She was depending on me to buy the tickets. I learned a vital lesson from that incident. When I have a chance to see R.L. Stine or any other author, I will make use of that chance no matter what! Seeing authors in person is once in a lifetime!

I do not mind reading more books from the series. I might reread the ones that I read before because I do not recall what the stories were about. I might watch some of the episodes, too. You can try out this series anytime.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

