UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) at Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

(Updated - October 12, 2021 4:05 PM EDT)Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson initiates coverage on Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JSPR) with an

StreetInsider.com

JMP Securities Starts Indus Realty Trust Inc (INDT) at Market Outperform

JMP Securities analyst Aaron Hecht initiates coverage on Indus Realty Trust Inc (NASDAQ
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Upgrades W&T Offshore (WTI) to Buy

Stifel analyst Michael Scialla upgraded W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) from Hold
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ULTA Salon (ULTA) PT Lowered to $440 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen lowered the price target on ULTA Salon (NASDAQ: ULTA) to $440.00 (from $490.00) while maintaining a
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NCAC) Prices Upsized 22M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: NCAC) announced today that it priced its upsized initial public offering of 22,000,000 units at $10.00
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Synchrony Financial (SYF) PT Raised to $55 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham raised the price target on Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) to $55.00 (from $51.00) while maintaining
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Starts Landos Biopharma (LABP) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright initiates coverage on Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP) with a
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JMP Securities Starts MacroGenics (MGNX) at Market Outperform

JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan initiates coverage on MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) with a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $39.00. The analyst comments "MGNX is a $1.2B MC commercial-stage biotechnology company developing antibody-based therapeutics focused on oncology. Leveraging its antibody expertise, MacroGenics is actively developing next-generation technologies, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) and bispecific antibodies, that are quickly becoming key pillars in immuno-oncology. We believe progress with key assets flotetuzumab and MGC018 in the company's pipeline will unlock value in the near-term."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Truist Securities Starts Celularity (CELU) at Buy

Truist Securities analyst Asthika Goonewardene initiates coverage on Celularity (NASDAQ: CELU) with a Buy rating and a price target of $12.00. The analyst comments "Celularity is leveraging its expertise in handling & manipulating placental cells to create a diverse platform of differentiated, off-the-shelf cell therapies for treating cancer. The company has both Natural Killer cell and CAR-T cell platforms under one roof, and while it is playing catch up to others on both fronts, we believe that the source of the cells could lend highly desirable characteristics to the end product."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Starts Toast Inc. (TOST) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst Mayank Tandon initiates coverage on Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) with a Buy rating and a price target of $70.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage of Toast (TOST) with a BUY rating and a $70 price target. TOST operates a comprehensive restaurant POS and management platform that combines modern payment processing and software solutions to help restaurants effectively grow and manage day-to-day operations. We believe the company is the leading pure-play provider focused on the restaurant industry, serving a ~$15B SAM that we estimate will expand to $110B over time as new products are added and the company pursues international expansion. Given the massive growth opportunity, we believe that TOST will be able to grow its recurring revenue at a 40%+ annual clip over the next several years, a best-in-breed growth rate that we believe warrants a premium valuation. Our $70 price target is based on an EV/recurring revenue multiple of ~45x our FY23 estimate."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Starts Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) at Buy

BofA Securities analyst Joshua Shanker initiates coverage on Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Starts SoFi Technologies (SOFI) at Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck initiates coverage on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) with an Overweight rating and a price target of $25.00. The analyst commented, "Initating on SoFi, a powerful revenue growth story as it ramps share of the consumer financial services wallet. Competition is rising among challenger FinTechs for Gen Y & Z, but SOFI has a leg up given its roots in the hardest part of consumer finance, lending, along with a robust digital offering."
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Starts Nerdy (NRDY) at Outperform

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler initiates coverage on Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) with an Outperform rating and a price target of
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Starts Teradyne (TER) at Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiates coverage on Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $137.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage at Overweight based on our view that Teradyne will achieve high growth in its robotics segment while generating high margins and moderate growth in its core automated test segments. While robotics revenue is low (roughly 10% of total), we believe industrial automation tailwinds will make TER an attractive focus for investors as the segment expands. Our $137 PT is based on 22x C2022 P/E."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Assumes Hologic (HOLX) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Max Masucci assumes coverage on Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Assumes Avantor Inc. (AVTR) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Dan Brennan assumes coverage on Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Autonomous Research Starts Robinhood Markets (HOOD) at Outperform

Autonomous Research analyst Christian Bolu initiates coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) with a Outperform rating. The analyst comments "After significant user growth in 2020/21, we expect future revenue growth to be primarily driven by increased monetization (most notably in crypto & lending). This could triple HOOD's ARPU over the next 3-5 years. Longer-term, disruptive actions on deposit pricing (if rates rise) and international expansion could power the next leg of account growth. We also believe M&A optionality is underappreciated – we think strategically attractive deals could add up to 700 bps to top-line growth while being up to 30% EPS accretive. All in, our $55 target price implies the stock can trade at 10x 2023 sales, in line with retail brokers and "money apps". We peg our bull case target price at $150 (~3x upside)."
STOCKS

