Stephanie Genthon Kilpatrick’s heart was filled with love. She loved her family, her country, her nursing patients, and her friends. Anyone who needed a hand or a place to stay could go to her; often she came to them first. We will gather at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Brookhaven on Saturday, October 30 at 10:30 am to celebrate the strong yet tender-hearted woman we all knew and loved. A reception will follow. We will gather again at 4:00 at the McClain-Hays Funeral Home in Philadelphia for visitation and a procession to Phillips Cemetery.