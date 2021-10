Between the stresses of the pandemic and a nationwide shortage of health care workers, mental health advocacy groups say they need support now more than ever. In Virginia, Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine is co-sponsoring a bill to boost the number of doctors in training. His office noted that according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, Virginia was anticipated to have a shortage of 3,911 doctors by 2030 — even before the pandemic hit.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO