If you can't beat Chads, maybe you should try acting like one. In the world of internet slang, the name Chad has become synonymous with white male entitlement. As Women in Tech Regatta founder Melody Biringer explains it, a Chad is a 30-something white man who "would walk into any situation and ask for maybe three times more than what he's worth without even blinking. He doesn't even think twice about what he wants."

