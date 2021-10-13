CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardano's Investments In DeFi Building Case for Massive Upside Ahead

By Muslim Farooque
InvestorPlace
 5 days ago

Though a relatively new coin in the crypto space, Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) has gained much traction among investors. ADA-USD has returned a whopping 1,134.5% since the beginning of the year and has recently become the third-most valuable cryptocurrency. It’s locked in a battle with Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) to become the main host of DeFi Apps and is so far doing incredibly well in building a robust foundation for the future.

