J.A. (Jim) Bricker died peacefully at his Tacoma home overlooking Commencement Bay on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the age of 87 after a brief battle with lymphoma. Jim was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana and with his parents Lauren and Velma and sister Janelle, moved west to Washington State when he was a teenager. Jim attended Clover Park High School in Lakewood where he was active in athletics and showed a budding interest in government affairs.