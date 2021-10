The Joliet Township High School Board held a special meeting on Tuesday night to listen to community members regarding the recent outbreak of violence in Joliet Township schools. It was late September that WJOL reported that 70 students had been reprimanded in some way regarding violence in Joliet Township. WJOL has also learned that there have dozens of incidents since since that initial report including a video that was recorded last Friday and uploaded to social media. The video showed an administrator attempting to break up a melee in the halls of Joliet West.

JOLIET, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO